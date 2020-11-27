The best 23andMe Black Friday deals of the day

Knowing your heritage can be important for any number of reasons and it's never been easier with 23andMe's testing kits, which are super simple to use and get results in no time. Plus, with Black Friday deals upon us, there are loads of great discounts to be had.
The premise behind 23andMe's service is simple: send off the testing kit, register on their website, and you'll get a detailed breakdown of your ancestry, traits, and loads of other information when it's available. It's literally that simple, with no scary T&Cs.
The data on offer includes detailed ancestry dating back to Neanderthals, down to around 0.1%, and from over 2,000 other locations. You can also opt-in to find out others who share your ancestry and explore specific traits that you likely have. If you're interested in knowing about your past, 23andMe has you covered.
So, if you've been interested in finding out your ancestry but haven't quite got around to it, or want to buy a testing kit for someone as gift, 23andMe's Black Friday deals are a good place to start.
BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB
- Amazon.co.uk – massive savings every day
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – Black Tag sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk Black Friday sale – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis Black Friday sale – mega savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset Black Friday sale – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike Black Friday sale – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – up to 70% off everything
- Schuh Black Friday sale – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company White Weekend Sale – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale – bargain prices and voucher codes
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money