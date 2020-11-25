The 4 best Black Friday TV deals for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Hunting for the best Black Friday TV deals is a normal part of the sales these days, but this year it's taken on an extra dimension for those who've picked up (or will soon get) a PS5 or Xbox Series X – you want to get a TV with next-gen features including 4K at 120Hz and Variable Refresh Rate, to get the most out of them. Well, we've picked out the best three TV deals on sets with next-gen features built-in below.
• Browse all of the best gaming TVs
Having support for 4K at 120Hz over HDMI means that in certain games, the console can show you 120 frames per second – this makes things look clearer and smoother, while also meaning everything is more reactive. Racing game Dirt 5 is maybe the best showcase of this, giving you both a better sense of speed, and also helping you feel more in control. It looks incredible.
Variable Refresh Rate is another tech for keeping things looking perfect at any frame rate – it makes sure that the TV's framerate and the console's are identical even when the console is struggling in busy sections of a game, so you don't end up with screen tearing (where the TV shows half of one frame and half of another, because the two devices aren't in sync). The PS5 doesn't support VRR yet, but an update with it is coming and based on some games on both platforms so far, it's a really good idea to have it in your TV.
LG CX 55-inch OLED TV | Was £1,399 | Now £1,299 | Save £300 at John Lewis
This is this set that won the best gaming TV prize at the T3 Awards 2020 and also sits right now at the very top of our best gaming TV guide. We gave it a maximum score of 5 starts on review, and considering it one of the absolute finest TVs on the market today. It's now a very welcome £100 off at John Lewis.View Deal
Samsung Q80T 55-inch QLED TV | Now £899. | Was £1,099 | Save £200 at Currys
As we confirmed in our Samsung Q80T review, this is an exceptional 4K TV for gaming with much-coveted HDMI 2.1 features to make it PS5-ready. 120fps at 4K and VRR are here and ready to bring games to life with Samsung's excellent proprietary QLED technology. Great brightness and fantastic upscaling seal the deal to make this a worthy futureproof investment. View Deal
Samsung QE65Q800T 65-inch 8K QLED TV | Was £2,999 | Now £2,299 | Save £700 at Currys
How's this for a mega deal? Forget 4K TVs, here's a 65" 8K TV for £700 off! No worries that there's very little 8K content out there as this set will upscale all of your content to 8K, adjusting the picture in real time for the best detail. It supports every next-gen gaming feature, while Object Tracking Sound+ features eight speakers built into the four sides of the TV. Its QLED tech means you get vivid lifelike colours in HDR.View Deal
Sony KD-75XH9005 75-inch 4K TV | Was £1,799 | Now £1,599 | Save £200 at John Lewis
Our Sony XH90 review called this 75-inch set the best-value big-screen TV on the market, and that was at full price. It's not only a brilliant performer for movies – thanks to its full array backlight, Dolby Vision HDR support and Sony's top-notch processing – but is also the best huge option for gaming, thanks to 120Hz support (with VRR coming in an update soon).View Deal
T3 guides to the Black Friday sales (UK)
- Best Black Friday deals
- Best Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon Black Friday deals
- Apple Black Friday deals
- Argos Black Friday deals
- Currys Black Friday deals
- John Lewis Black Friday deals
- Wiggle Black Friday deals
- The North Face Black Friday deals
- Boots Black Friday deals
- Best Black Friday fitness deals
Black Friday sales around the web (UK)
- Allsaints – 30% off everything
- Amazon.co.uk – huge sale from Friday 20 to Monday 30 November
- AO.com – 1,000 deals on household appliances large and small
- Argos – big deals with same-day home delivery
- ASOS– savings on over 850 brands from 27 – 30 November
- Boohoo – up to 80% off everything
- B&Q – massive DIY sale on now
- Bose – save up to 45%
- Currys – save on 4K TVs, laptops and much more
- Dyson – save up to £150 on vacuums, fans and hair care
- eBay.co.uk– up to 50% off right now
- Ernest Jones – save on luxury watches and jewellery
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – deals on Dyson, Sonos and more
- Le Creuset – save up to 50%
- Lego – 30% off sets
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- New Look – different offers every daty
- Nike – 30% off sale now on
- The North Face – big price drops in the outlet
- Topshop – 20% off jeans and much more
- Topman – buy one get one half price on jeans
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- Simba – 35% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices in the White Weekend
- Wiggle – huge savings on cycle clothing, running gear and swimwear
- Urban Decay – 30% off everything
- Very – deals on Nike, Nintendo and other top brands