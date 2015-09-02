Technics’ iconic SL-1200 turntable is making a vinyl comeback

With vinyl sales on the ascent, turntables have come back into fashion of late and now the king of the turntable wants a piece of the action.

Technics, now a subsidiary of Panasonic, has revealed that it is set to bring its iconic SL-1200 turntable out of retirement and update it for one more spin.

At Panasonic's IFA 2015 conference, with T3 in attendance, a bevy of new Technics devices were revealed but the biggest applause was for a prototype of a new SL-1200. There wasn't too much information about the device but it will be a direct-drive turntable with an aluminium chassis.

The SL-1200 has been around since the Seventies and since then there have been 10 variants of the turntable. Pretty much any radio station in the world will have one of them on their desks, even if it is now gathering dust because of digital.

The new SL-1200 is expected in 2016, so you have plenty of time to start buying up overpriced vinyl reissues.