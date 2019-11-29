Tag Heuer Carrera watches get MEGA Black Friday deals at Goldsmiths

If you’re on the lookout for a motorsport-inspired luxury Swiss watch, then we have some good news for you - this pair of Tag Heuer Carreras have been discounted by a massive £1,300.

The deal, which is only available online and via the Goldsmiths website, includes two models of Carrera.

Both features a 43mm stainless steel case and an exposed dial revealing the beautifully intricate mechanism of the Calibre Heuer 01 automatic movement inside. Both also have a sapphire crystal glass, and a tachymetre on their bezel.

This is used to calculate the average speed of a vehicle over a set distance, and harks back to the motorsport heritage of both of these timepieces. Tag Heuer first introduced its Carrera line in 1963, so what you have here is a watch with a story to tell.

Now for the differences. The first, carrying the model number CAR201V.FT6087, features a black bezel and dial with matching black rubber strap and red details throughout. Water resistance is 100 metres. This model is currently reduced from £4,350 to £3,050, meaning a whopping £1,300 off, equating to a 30% discount.

Alternatively, the watch is offered through Goldsmiths’ finance service from £57.61 per month (9.9% APR).

The second model on offer is another Tag Heuer Carrera, this time with the reference CAR201T.BA0766. This has the same 43mm case and movement with sapphire front and back, but swaps black for blue on its dial and bezel. There are motorsport-inspired red details throughout, and a stainless steel bracelet strap.

The blue and silver Carrera is discounted from £4,450 to £3,100, meaning a 30% saving. Finance for this watch is as low as £58.56 a month.

