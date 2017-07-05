T3 Quick Hit: Boost Oxygen arrives to help athletes train harder and recover faster

Boost Oxygen has released two new purified oxygen canisters. The canisters, which come in two sizes, 4oz and 22oz, deliver a mix of 95 per cent purified oxygen and ambient air, and are designed to help athletes and adventurers recover quicker after exercise.

The purified oxygen delivered by the cans helps to mitigate the effects of muscle fatigue, cramping and poor performance in both aerobic and anaerobic activity. By supplementing a person's oxygen intake, physical and mental stress can be recovered from faster, and helps people increase intense physical output.

The oxygen canisters come in a variety of flavours, including peppermint, pink grapefruit and menthol-eucalyptus, as well as in a flavourless natural variety. A typical scenario would include three-to-five inhalations before a strenuous sports event, three-to-five during a rest period, and three-to-five at the end.

All you need to do is remove the tamper-safe plastic, put the mask around your mouth, press the trigger and inhale deeply. Then hold the oxygen in your lungs briefly before exhaling for the best results. Boost recommend you repeat this 3-5 times to feel the effect of the oxygen.