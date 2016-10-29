T3 Hype: best tech released this week; Apple MacBook Pro, Microsoft Surface Studio, BlackBerry DTEK60 and more

T3 Hype is a weekly round-up of all the hottest tech news and releases.

Rather than doing oodles of separate stories on various announcements, we'll filter them to bring you only the stuff that matters most, updating every Friday for your reading pleasure.

This week we have new camera drones from Apple MacBook Pro and Microsoft Surface Studio to BlackBerry DTEK60 and much more…

Apple MacBook Pro 2016

Apple has revealed its new MacBook Pro line for 2016 that's not only thinner, lighter and faster but also features the new Touch Bar.

This Touch Bar is an OLED touch sensitive panel that replaces the function keys. It can adapt to display information relating to apps but also works as a Touch ID sensor for added security. Check out everything new at the link here.

Microsoft Surface Studio

Is it a desktop PC? Is it a design studio? Is it a foldable computer? It's kind of all those things in one. This desktop folds down into design mode for drawing on, then slides up into normal desktop mode for other work.

The Intel powered, slim beauty works with the Microsoft Surface Pen and the new Surface Dial for super simple controls that offer pro-level interactivity.

BlackBerry DTEK60

The BlackBerry DTEK60 is the company's flagship Android phone for 2016. This features a 5.5-inch QHD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with 4GB of RAM, 21-megapixel camera and 32GB storage with microSD expansion.

All that and you can pick one up for £475 - making Blackberry very tempting once again.

Humax H3 Espresso

Make your TV smart with the Humax H3 Espresso. This wired or wireless connected box comes with YouTube, Netflix and a live TV Player already installed. While live TV requires a subscription this box comes with two months free.

The free Humax Cast app for iOS and Android you can turn your phone into a TV remote and fling videos, photos and music to the screen.

The Human H3 Espresso is available now for £80.

Xiaomi Mi Note 2

Chinese phone manufacturer Xiaomi has launched its Mi Note 2 with some impressive specs.

This handset comes with a curved 5.7-inch OLED display with QHD resolution, Snapdragon 821 CPU and 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It's also packing a 4070mAh battery and a 23-megapixel camera and HD Lossless audio. All that should set you back about £420.