T3 Awards 2019: it's back, it's bigger and we're open for nominations…

The T3 Awards have now been running for 12 years – the first one practically pre-dated the internet. In that time the world has undergone massive changes and so, come to that, has T3. This year, the T3 Awards 2019 is reassuringly the same, and yet also excitingly different. The number of categories is bigger, the range of products covered is wider and even the timing of the Awards announcements has changed.

What remains the same is that the awards are still all about helping you to discover the best products to buy – it's just now there's more of 'em.

T3 Awards 2019: this year, we're taking nominations

For the T3 Awards 2019 we've streamlined everything. So we're putting the shortlists together now, and announcing the winners in June. This allows us to celebrate all the cool new stuff announced at CES and MWC while it's still fresh, as well as more established products.

There are over 60 T3 Awards categories this year, from mobiles to mowers and from TVs to tents. This reflects the fact that T3 now truly strives to bring you the best of everything, not just gadgets and gizmos – although that remains at the core of what we do.

As ever, we've got plenty of opinions about what should be on the shortlists and even what might ultimately win. However, this year we are also taking nominations for awards from brands, marketers and fans, so even more, new products are brought to our attention.

You can nominate as many products as you like, and the process is easy peasy – just fill in a simple online form saying what you're nominating and why. We already have key products in mind in all categories, so it's probably not necessary to nominate Premier League products such as the Samsung Galaxy S10 – although feel free to do so if it makes you happy. Please note that nominations close on 5 April.

As well as announcing victors in all our favourite areas – tech, AV, home and garden, watches, travel, outdoors, auto and fitness – in June, we'll also be handing out gongs in our 'headline' categories. So by the time June is out, you'll know who's been crowned the greatest Brand, Retailer and Innovators. We'll also be revealing the winners of the following T3 Awards: Best Gadget Under £100, The Eco Award for the best eco-friendly product or brand, and of course, Gadget Of The Year.