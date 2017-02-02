T3 Agenda: LG Signature range finally hits the UK, take a scoot on the Peugeot Micro e-Kick and more

In today's edition of the T3 Agenda we've got the sleek new LG/Rankin signature range and its long-awaited UK debut, the new electric scooter from Peugeot and more...

LG's stylish Signature range is finally hitting UK shores

Originally unveiled at CES 2017, the sleek and stylish Signature range from LG (shown here with help from fashion photographer Rankin) is finally going to make its way to UK electronics retailers.

The range - which includes the 65-inch Signature OLED TV (from £4,599) and 77inch model (from £19,999.00), the Signature Washing Machine (with an asking price of £2,599.99) and the Signature Refrigerator (£5,999.99) - aim to offer essential electrical items re-imagined with a fashion-forward design makeover.

The Signature OLED TV features LG’s innovative Picture-on-Glass design for a sleek screen that’s just 2.57mm in depth and supports both HDR and 4K. It's available for purchase right now.

Read more: LG Signature OLED TV R (65R9) 4K HDR TV review (early verdict): something awesome just rolled into TV Land

The Signature Washing Machine boasts two drums - a main 24-inch front load and smaller pedestal mini washer – which enables you to run two different loads on different settings at the same time. It's even got a special system for reducing vibration. It'll be available in the UK later this month.

Finally, there's the Signature Refrigerator with its cool InstaView Door-in-Door feature, which when tapped transforms from reflective to transparent, an energy efficient way of enabling users to check contents without allowing cold air to escape. It's also available later this month.

Scoot your way to work (or around the house) with the new Micro e-Kick from Peugeot

Peugeot has just announced a brand new electric scooter, the Micro e-Kick, and its the firm's lightest model yet at only 8.5kg.

Available as standard with the Peugeot 3008 Crossover car, the Micro e-Kick can be charged on the go thanks to the specially designed docking station in the boot. Fully chargeable within an hour and with a range of 12 kilometres, the scooter comes with a special motion control system that uses the position of your body to move and reduce speed.

It can be folded down into a smaller form for easy transport on the train or bus and simply requires three taps on the break to turn off its motor - turning it into a regular scooter!

You can also buy a Peugeot Micro e-Kick on its own now for only £899.95.

Pioneer's new entry-level 5.1 channel AV receiver features a DAB/DAB+ tuner and much more

Pioneer has just launched a brand new AC receiver aimed to the entry-level section of the market - but just because it's been designed for first-time AV users doesn't mean its skimping on features. In fact, with DAB/DAB+ and power master-quality sound, the VSX-531D is a 5.1-channel wonder.

The receiver supports Ultra HD (including 4K/60p/4:4:4), HDR (High Dynamic Range), and HDCP 2.2 video pass-through for future-ready entertainment. Built-in Bluetooth also provides quick and straightforward wireless connectivity for most mobile devices.

The VSX-531D is available now with a SRP of £349.99.