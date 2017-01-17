T3 Agenda: Handcrafted headphones from Aedle Audio, Marantz new CD/amp setup and more

In today's edition of the T3 Agenda, we take a look at a pair of handcrafted, leather-bound in-earphones, a slick new hi-fi setup from Marantz (complete with CD playback) and more...

These handcrafted in-ear headphones from Aedle Audio look as exquisite as they sound

Here at T3 we love audio products that come with that extra level of finish and style - so the new ODS-1 in-ear headphones from Aedle Audio, with their calf leather housing, are a must-have addition to your pocket or bag.

These hand-made Parisian buds combine a balanced armature driver and a 10 mm Titanium diaphragm dynamic transducer, delivering powerful and warm lows while offering highly refined highs to render a fully immersive sound signature.

Said calf leather is from Venetia, while the earpieces are connected using an MMCX Detachable Cable featuring a remote control and microphone, fully compatible with iOS and Android.

ODS-1 is available in three versions, Classic, Legacy and Eclipse with a price tag of £330 and is exclusively available now from Selfridges, Conran Shop and Fortnum & Mason.

Dust off your CD collection and more with Marantz' new CD player and amplifier combo

In another reminder that the CD is far from dead (despite reports of its demise), Marantz has just launched a brand new CD player and amp combi that brings exceptional audio to your home entertainment setup.

The Premium 10 series combines an SA-10 CD player/DAC and a PM-10 amplifier and features groundbreaking Marantz audio technology designed to deliver the best possible sound from high-resolution audio formats and CD alike.

Available in a crisp silver or suave black finish, the system is accented with subtle blue illuminations when in use so it'll look fetching wherever you set it up. It's available now with the SA-10 retailing for £5,999 and the accompanying PM-10 for £6,999.

Grab a Gear Fit2 for free when you buy a Samsung Galaxy 7 Edge with Carphone Warehouse

Thinking of getting an upgrade for your smartphone? Floating the idea of getting a sporty wearable to stop that resolution to get fit from evaporating? Well, a new deal from the Carphone Warehouse might just be for you.

The smartphone retailer has just launched a new offer where you can get a brand new Gear Fit2 (worth £179) for free - yes, actual gratis - when you purchase a Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.

Deals start from £69 per month with no upfront cost, which you can check out via the official Carephone Warehouse online store. The offers runs until 28 February.