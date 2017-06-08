T3 Agenda: Drink clean with the ZeroWater filter system, Oppo brings Dolby Vision to its Blu-ray players and more

In today's T3 Agenda, we cover the water filter sensation that's swept America like a wave of clean and tasty aqua, prepare ourselves for the power of Dolby Vision with Oppos UDP-203 and 205 Blu-ray players and more...

ZeroWater, the water filter sensation that's swept the States, is coming to the UK

ZeroWater, the water filtering sensation that's been going down a storm in the US, is finally coming to the UK. The brand is set for its official British launch at the Exclusively Housewares Show, taking place at the Business Design Centre London between 13 and 14 June.

It's the only gravity-fed filtration system to match the TDS levels found in purified bottled water. The special setup is also certified by NSF International for the reduction of Lead and other heavy metals such as Chromium 3 & 6 and Mercury. The Good Housekeeping Research Institute have also revealed that ZeroWater removes more total contaminants from water than a regular Brita filter.

ZeroWater's wide range of water filter products will be available to purchase in the UK later this month. However, you can actually order the ZeroWater ZD-001 Filtration Pitcher with Electronic Tester from Amazon today, with a price tag of £66, should you be itching to order one ASAP.

Dolby Vision coming to Oppo UDP-203 and 205 Blu-ray players

Chinese electronics giant Oppo has just unleashed a new update for its that will bring support for Dolby Vision to its range of UDP-203 and UDP-205 Ultra HD Blu-ray players.

The new update was previously in a Beta phase and is being rolled out worldwide by Oppo over the next few days. The update has proved extremely popular and those with UDP-203 and UDP-205 players in their homes will be able to update their player soon. You can also download the update to a USB stick and add the firmware to your player the old fashioned way.

The update just happens to coincide with the rise in popularity of 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray discs, as well as 4K's continued support from Amazon Instant Video and Netflix.

New Assassin's Creed Origins leak confirms its worst kept gaming secret of 2017

While it's still not been officially announced or confirmed, much like every entry before it, the next entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise has been leaked yet again. The new shot, which supposedly shows a pre-order card from American retail chain Target, seemingly re-confirms the Origins subtitle and the much-rumoured Ancient Egyptian setting.

Of course, it could be a fake, but it does look pretty convincing and seems to confirm a DLC incentive for pre-ordering (a 'Secrets of the First Pyramids' bonus mission) and a steelbook for the game's Gold Edition.

In terms of artwork it certainly matches much of the leaked artwork and screens we've seen so far, so we wouldn't be surprised if this is the real deal. There's no confirmation of a release date, but expect Assassin's Creed Origins to take centre stage at E3 this weekend/next week.

T3 will be covering the event throughout the coming days, so keep us bookmarked and followed on social media for all the latest updates and coverage.