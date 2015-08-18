Swim tracking on the cheap has arrived with Misfit and Speedo partnership

Those looking for swim tracking on the cheap will be interested to hear Misfit and Speedo have teamed up to create the Speedo Shine.

Misfit claim this is the first device of its kind, with proprietarylap counting, calorie counting, as well as activity and sleep tracking.

The device makes use of Speedo's advanced swimming algorithm to bring 'industry-leading' accuracy. The algorithm was developed using in-pool testing at the company's development facility, the Aqualab, and will work for all stroke types.

The Speedo Shine syncs with the rather good Misfit app on iOS and Android, but it will also work with Speedo's dedicated swim tracking app, Speedo Fit.

Olympic Gold Medalist (and Speedo athlete) Missy Franklin has said, "One of the most difficult parts of swimming for fitness is keeping track of laps and the Speedo Shine eliminates that challenge. With Speedo Shine, you can focus on getting the most out of your water workout and it's also a great looking accessory to wear.”

The Shine is made from aircraft-grade aluminiumand is available in this rather fetching new light silver colour. It's waterproof to 50 metres (well, it would be much use if it wasn't) and should be lightweight and comfortable.

The wearable will also track walking, running, cycling, and sleep, with a battery life that lasts around six months.

The Speedo Shine will initially be available in exclusively at Apple stores worldwide on September 1st, as well as on misfit.com and SpeedoUSA.com, for £59.99.