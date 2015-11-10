Razer revamps MMO mouse with new laser sensor and lighting effects

Razer has refreshed its Naga Chroma mouse, which its maker reckons is ideal for playing massively multiplayer online (MMO) games.

So what makes it ideal for a spot of MMO gaming? For starters, the Naga Chroma boasts a laser sensor offering 16,000 dpi, and its sensitivity can be adjusted in 1 dpi increments for some real fine-tuning to your own personal taste.

Read more: Razer Blade Pro 17 review (2019): packed with power, and perfectly formed

Razer notes that this ensures no interpolation, meaning smooth movement with no skipping when you're busy whirling around mid-combat.

The Naga also moves smoothly in physical terms, as the inclusion of “zero-acoustic ultraslick mouse feet” mean that the device should glide over your mousing surface with ease.

The other major boon is a bank of 12 programmable buttons on the side of the mouse. These are concave mechanical buttons operated by the thumb, and they are ergonomically shaped so they stand out allowing the gamer to easily find the correct button without looking.

That should be plenty of buttons for all those spells or powers you might need to activate, and indeed the Naga Chroma boasts a further seven buttons on top of these (including the traditional right and left click, of course, and a clickable scroll wheel – plus the wheel moves left and right as well as up and down).

You also get Chroma lighting with 16.8 million customisable colour combinations, and Razer's Synapse software allows you to synchronise lighting with your other Razer peripherals (such as the company's Chroma keyboard and headset). Just in case you want to look like a fairground ride in full swing as you destroy your online opponents…

Razer's Naga Chroma measures 119 x 75mm and weighs around 135g which includes the weight of the 2.1m cable. You can pre-order the device now at £69.99, with the ship date currently set at November 27.

Like this? Also check out: Razer's new Diamondback is the world's most accurate gaming mouse