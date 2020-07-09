Summer sales knock £250 off ANY Nectar Mattress

Summer sales are in full swing right now, and mattress brands are getting involved too. One of the very best deals we've seen comes from Nectar. Right now you can get a massive £250 off the price of any mattress. To sweeten the deal, you'll also get two free pillows (worth £70), and free timed delivery. We've done the maths, and that deal takes the price of a standard double UK Nectar mattress from £699 to just £379 – which more than 45% off, when you factor the cost of those pillows in too. Bargain.

This 25 cm thick medium-firm memory foam mattress is designed to hug your body and stop you from overheating at night. For more big savings, head to the T3 Summer Savings roundup, or our guide to the best cheap mattress deals.

This excellent Summer Sale deal gives you an impressive £250 discount on your climate-neutral Nectar mattress when you shop directly at Nectar Sleep. You'll also get two free Nectar pillows, worth £70. Bargain.

Deal ends: Midnight 13 July

We’re big fans of the Nectar mattress: we think it’s one of the best mattresses you can buy. It offers excellent support and comfort, but where it really stands out from its competitors is Nectar Sleep offers an incredible 360-night trial period. The company is so confident you’ll love the mattress, you have an entire year to decide whether it’s right for you. If you think it isn’t within that time, Nectar will come and collect the mattress for free and give you a full refund. That’s pretty incredible.

