Stunning 65-inch Samsung OLED TV suddenly drops to lowest-ever price

When it comes to the best OLED TVs there are more options now than ever before of exceptional quality. I'm fortunate to have reviewed many of them. Samsung makes some of the best out of those, such as the 5-star-awarded S90C size, which just happens to be one of the best Black Friday deals to surface in this year's sales.

Over at John Lewis it's available for its lowest-ever price for the 65-inch model, which has plummeted to an equivalent £1299 at John Lewis – you just need to join My John Lewis (for free), apply a discount code, and get Samsung to award you cashback after purchase. But it's well worth jumping over those minor hurdles, as I reckon this is one of the best UK TV deals for Black Friday.

Samsung S90C OLED TV (65in): was £1699 , now £1299 at John Lewis [with discount code & cashback] Save £1700: Originally listed at £2999 when first on sale, the Samsung S90C has come tumbling down in price. At John Lewis the current £1699 list price has a £200 discount code (enter 'MYJLSAMSUNG200' as a My John Lewis member (it's free to sign up)). After your purchase then apply for Samsung's £200 cashback promotion and that'll bring this S90C's total to £1299 – which can't be beaten anywhere else by quite a margin at present.

The Samsung S90C is technically the 'step down' OLED model in the company's 2023 range, sitting beneath the top-end Samsung S95C. But, as said in T3's S90C review, it's actually more "a step down in price, not in performance"! The main difference, as explained in T3's Samsung TV range 2023 explored feature, is that it's a little less bright. But it still looks brilliant.

Overlook the S90C's ongoing lack of Dolby Vision HDR, and everything else about this TV will satisfy and impress in equal measure. It has plenty of picture-making talent, the chops to satisfy all but the most hardcore gamers, and an audio system that won’t send you straight back to the shop to buy one of the best soundbars.

Black Friday is often good for TV sales, and while the S90C is by no means budget, it's such a high-end TV that I think it's among the best available in the sales. If you'd rather plump for an LG, however, then the C3 OLED (stand-mount) and G3 OLED (wall-mount) are also available at a cut of their original prices.