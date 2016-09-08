Store twice as many apps and books on the go with the new Amazon Fire HD 8

Amazon has just unveiled its latest tablet, the Amazon Fire HD 8, and it comes with a whole host of upgraded features (and a lower price point to make it all the more attractive to those of that like to read our books in the digital realm).

For a start, Amazon has increased the battery life to 12 hours, giving you more than enough juice to get through an entire day of bookworming. There's also a nice 8-inch widescreen HD display, with over a million pixels (189 ppi) for a bright, vivid image quality.

The Fire HD 8 also comes with a quad-core 1.3 GHz processor and 1.5 GB of RAM - meaning all those apps you love will run as smooth as clockwork, regardless of how much you use your new device.

With options for 16 GB or 32 GB, and support for up to 200 GB of expandable storage via microSD - that's a 50% increase in memory so you can store all the classics (and those guilty pleasures) without fear of running out of space.

You're also getting a decent set of in-built speakers, offering Dolby Audio for all those tunes and the like. There's also the inclusion of Fire OS 5, which creates a UI designed to replicate flicking through a magazine. The wonders of technology, eh?

Along with all those millions of films, TV shows and music tracks, Amazon Prime users will also be able to access On Deck, which automatically keeps your Fire tablet current with popular Prime movies and TV shows, as well as Amazon Original Series.

Oh, did we mention the price? Amazon will be shipping the Amazon Fire HD 8 for £89.99. You can pre-order one today, with models due for release on 21 September.

