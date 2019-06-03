Specialized Roubaix Sport is Bike of the year at the T3 Awards 2019

In our Specialized Roubaix Sport review, we called it the 'ultimate road bike all-rounder' and as well as being top of our guide to the Best road bikes, it's now bagged Best Bike in the T3 Awards 2019 – logically enough. But what is it that makes this Specialized bike so special, and sets it ahead of the péloton?

Named after a notoriously bum-rattling bike race (yes, 'bum-rattling' is the correct terminology that pros use, thank you), the Roubaix packs a genius, shock-absorbing cartridge into the front stem. This means that while the stiff carbon frame gives the bike a rangy athleticism, there's enough give to take the edge off nasty holes and bumps in the road ahead.

The result is a blend of performance and comfort that can't be beat.

The frame is made of FACT 10r carbon, which is stiff enough to give excellent power transfer through the cranks. It also happens to handle like a whippet on the run. An excellent set of components is headed up by Shimano 105 11-speed gearing, and powerful – necessarily so – disc brakes. Specialized's finishing kit is also excellent, long-lasting and comparatively comfortable by road bike standards.

Put it all together and the Roubaix Sport a high-performance bike that is ideal for those who put in the long, hard miles. This is a cracking bike and a deserving winner of this year's T3 Award for Best Bike. You owe it to your batty to buy one.