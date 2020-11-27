Sony's 65-inch 'Ready for PS5' TV is its cheapest EVER price in John Lewis' Black Friday deals

Black Friday TV deals are here and if you're looking for a brilliant PS5 ready TV, then John Lewis might just have the best Black Friday deal for you. As part of the retailers reductions, the Sony Bravia XH90 4K 65-inch TV is now £1,099. With an RRP of £1,499, this is the lowest price we have seen for this screen so far and it comes with a free Sony HT-SD35 soundbar. You just need to make sure you buy at the same time as the TV and add the discount code provided in the product description.

The Sony XH90 is one of our best gaming TVs for good reason. A recent update means the TV now supports 4K gaming at 120fps, and an update soon will bring Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) support too. The PS5 and Xbox Series X include these technologies, so now makes a perfect time to buy if you've recently invested in either or, indeed, both consoles. We don't judge here.

And you don't just want this TV for its HDMI support. As we said in our Sony XH90 review, this is a screen with brilliant picture performance and great upscaling. "As far as detail, texture, colour and contrast are concerned, the XH90 is deeply impressive – the Sony can call on a burgeoning database of 4K-relevant images inform how it upscales to fit its mighty resolution, and as a result its Full HD-to-4K upscaling is satisfying in the extreme."

• Sony KD-65X9005 4K TV | Was £1499 | Now £1099 | Save £400 at John Lewis



When it comes to HDR, the Sony XH90 makes the most of Dolby Vision so you'll be bale to make the most of a rich range of colours. "You’ll enjoy a wide-ranging, vibrant colour palette," says our review. "It’s intense, but not shouty or overdriven, and as a consequence, the XH90 is an absorbing watch." Sony's excellent X1 processor is on hand too when it comes to upscaling your existing non 4K content so don't worry about having to watch a 'mere' HD Blu-ray.

• See our picks of the best TVs of all kinds

• See the best OLED TVs

• Upgrade your sound with the best soundbars

When it comes to apps, all the usual streaming suspects are here. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ are all ready and waiting to fill your eyes with 4K content. While Apple TV+ hasn't made it just yet - it's still 'on the way' - you can always just stream from your phone or tablet as the XH90 supports AirPlay. Phew.

Get the best PS5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PS5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from T3 and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Sony XH90 4K 65-inch TV | Was £1,499 | Now £1,099 | Save £400 at John Lewis

Another impressive Black Friday TV deal, this is especially perfect if you've just picked up a PS5 or Xbox Series X. With two HDMI 2.1 ports, this means you can make the most of both VRR and ALLM to make sure you're constantly getting low lag and the best frame rates possible. Add in exceptional picture quality and great upscaling and this is a brilliant price for an already impressive package. Plus, £1,099 for a 65-inch TV and free Sony soundbar is a serious bargain.View Deal

And the reductions for the holiday season are only just beginning. Christmas is getting scarily close and T3's elves are here to help. Prep with our best Christmas gifts and even the best Cyber Monday deals to make sure you always get the best prices even after Black Friday.

T3 guides to the Black Friday sales (UK)