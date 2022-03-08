PS5 restock: Sony PlayStation 5 stock live now – standalone consoles

Update: All PS5 stock has now sold out. Once the queue went live, the latest batch went in approximately 15 minutes. T3 made it through to the purchase page this time (see below) in 10 minutes, providing it is possible. Congrats to those that secured a console!

(Image credit: Sony)

Today has been both good and bad for restocks with Very, AO and Sony all going live, though none of them lasted more than an hour, showing the rising consumer demand. Argos and GAME are sounding most likely to restock in the coming days / early next week. To keep up with all the latest stock details, head to T3's official PS5 restock tracker.

Original Story: Sony has put live its latest batch of PlayStation 5 stock. Anyone interested should head to the PlayStation Direct website to get one while stock is available. The queue is currently active and once it hits zero will be open to consumers to make a purchase.

Check PS5 stock at PlayStation Direct now

This is only the third restock from Sony this year, following 10 drops throughout November to December 2021. Both PlayStation 5 disc and digital consoles will be up for grabs with deliveries typically arriving shortly after making an order. You must be a PS Plus member to make the purchase.

Sony operates an exclusive invitation program that it sends out to those interested in purchasing a PS5 console. Consumers who opt-in will be emailed a link allowing them to join the exclusive queue and secure a PS5. Users are chosen "based on previous interests and PlayStation activities," so while you may be signed up, it doesn't mean you will receive an invite. Basically, it's random. The queue has now opened up to the public, meaning anyone can get a console.

Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Gran Turismo 7, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, as well as the upcoming console exclusive, Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Wait times in the past have been anywhere up to 35 minutes, so patience and persistence are the keys to success. We made it through to the purchase page in about 10 minutes, proving it is possible. Of course, it is completely random. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

Struggling to decide what to play first? Well, our handy guide to the best PS5 games for 2022 will help sort that. You can also now read T3's Horizon Forbidden West review as well as T3's Elden Ring review to find out whether the latest blockbusters are worth picking up. I'm obsessed with the latter, having put more than 50 hours into the FromSoftware game so far.