Sonos Radio: Thom Yorke, David Byrne and Philip Glass are the DJs as Sonos launches Apple Beats 1 rival

Sonos Radio could be the answer to your lockdown entertainment needs, if you're after something a bit more thoughtful than Heart Radio or Tiger King on Netflix. It's a logical move for Sonos. Apple Beats Radio 1 may not have been the most successful Apple launch ever, but it's put the idea of tech brands doing a properly curated, online 'radio station' out there, and now Sonos is running with it.

Sonos says half of all listening via its app already consists of radio stations – the Sonos app gives access to a huge number of online stations broadcasts from around the world. So in many ways, Sonos Radio is more of a branding exercise than something really new.

What is really new is the launch of Sonos' own curated selection of stations – known as Sonos Stations. Previously, radio streaming was through third-party streaming services, via the Sonos app. And perhaps the biggest news is that within Sonos Stations is its very own 'station': Sonos Sound System, as well as stations run entirely by stars such as Thom Yorke and David Byrne.

Sonos Stations

There are over 30 Sonos Stations to choose from (Image credit: Sonos)

Sonos Stations are 'handpicked by a team of curators, DJs and artists', from over 30 genres including reggae, indie, electronic, pop and 'cocktail hour' for when it is Wine O'Clock – unless you are trying to stop drinking alcohol to lose weight, of course.

More excitingly, ad-free 'artist stations' will feature tunes picked by artistes. This kicks off with a station from Thom Yorke, called 'In the absence thereof…' We're pretty sure it will not be packed with red-hot pop jams and anthemic bangers, but it's sure to have some interesting stuff on it.

Sonos Radio: giving the old folk something to do at this difficult time (Image credit: Sonos)

Upcoming artist-curated stations will follow 'in the coming weeks' from Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, David Byrne, and Third Man Records, with more to come in future.

Sadly, we don't think Thom, Dave and the rest will be forced to sit in their bedrooms with a microphone and headphones on, broadcasting 24/7 and giving traffic updates or taking your calls. But they probably will choose the artists and music that gets streamed.

Sonos Sound System

Curated by artists, broadcast from a shop (Image credit: Sonos)

Sonos Radio also introduces Sonos Sound System, 'curated and hosted by the Sonos team', and recorded in the brand's New York flagship store – I've been there, it's very plush.

Sonos Sound System will also include guest spots 'from the likes of Angel Olsen, JPEGMAFIA, Phoebe Bridgers, Jeff Parker (Tortoise), Vagabon, and more.'

One interesting technical note here is that Sonos has used AI developed by Super Hi-Fi to ensure volume levels remain consistent across songs and ads. This also allows for 'song blending, and seamlessly mixing in voice commentary'.

Philip Glass composed the jingles (Image credit: Sonos)

Oh, and one interesting non-technical note is that the Sonos Radio station jingles have been composed by Philip Glass. Or as Sonos puts it, 'Sonos will also debut its new sonic branding created by iconic composer Philip Glass with Sonos Radio.'

Now that is cool.

Sonos Radio

Sonos Radio as a whole brings together 'more than 60,000 stations from multiple streaming partners' – this is not new as such, but it certainly is a lot of choice. Internet radio services including TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Napster, Global and Radio.com provide the bulk of this, with 'more to come'.

Sonos will also make streaming services that are currently limited to certain locations available worldwide, for even more choice.

Local stations can be searched for by location, or you can dip into any station from around the world as you see fit. Balinese jazz followed by the best of Angolan techno, perhaps.

And finally, here are some choice words from Thom Yorke on his Sonos Radio station.

“here

in a new form

is that

ever rolling compilation / office chart habit of mine

of putting together what i have found recently that fascinates or moves me, what obsesses me, challenges me, opens new doors, reminds me of what i might have forgotten, is insanely complex or elegantly simple, violent, funny, messy, heavy or light. whatever has hit me over the head basically.

it may be new or old or just dug up again

with all

this time we have behind doors i hope this provides a welcome connection and escape .. and perhaps stops the walls closing in quite so quick.

Thom.”

So that's nice.

• Sonos Radio is available via the Sonos app 'from today', although you may need to wait to be able to access the latest update on the App Store or Google Play