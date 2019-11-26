Cheap Sonos deals corner (Black Friday edition): save up to £400 as Move slashed, One hacked and Sub sinks

Why wait for a Black Friday Sonos deal? It's only Tuesday and already they're piling up… Amazon kicks things off with a very handy £20 off the all-conquering Sonos One. That might not sound a lot, but it's 10% and pretty good as Sonos One deals go.

• Sonos One (gen 2) was £199, now £179 at Amazon

Intriguingly, Amazon also has £30 off the practically brand spanking new Sonos Move. Sure, you might not want to take this portable speaker, with its 8 hours of battery life, outdoors right now, if the weather's anything like what it's like here. But you can use it in your bathroom, or just wonder around your house holding it. Your arm might get a bit tired doing that eventually, mind; it's quite hefty.

• Sonos Move was £399, now £369 at Amazon

Perhaps you're after a Sonos home cinema bargain? Again, the Amazon Black Friday deals department springs to your aid with a big £54 off the Sonos Sub (woofer). This is the Sonos speaker for film and music lovers who like the bass in their face and their booties shaken. For the treble and mid-range, Sonos' own online shop is still offering £150 off a Playbar, in a deal so long-running deal that it's now onto its third Prime Minister. Oh and if you prefer soundbases to soundbars, Amazon comes through with £80 off the white Sonos Playbase – you can only get £50 off the black one, for some reason.

• Sonos Sub was £699 , now £645 at Amazon

• Sonos Playbar was £699 , now £549 refurbished at Sonos online

• Sonos Playbase was £699 , now from £619 at Amazon

That Playbar offer has to end some time, surely? You can also get £100 off a Play:5, also in Sonos official refurbed form, or £60 off if you simply must have it 100% new.

• Sonos Play 5 (gen 2) was £499, now £399 refurbished at Sonos online

• Sonos Play 5 (gen 2) was £499, now £439 at Amazon

If you don't live in the UK, don't feel blue; here are the best Sonos prices near YOU right now.

Sonos Move £369 | Was £369 | Save £30 at Amazon

The first portable speaker from Sonos, this is exactly what you'd expect. It sounds like a Sonos, it acts like a Sonos – same app, all the same features – but it runs on batteries and is throughly weather-resistant. It's also the first Sonos to allow Bluetooth streaming, which is usually a lot more foolproof outdoors.View Deal

• Sonos One (gen 2) £179 | Was £199 | Save £20 at Amazon

The Sonos One is a thoroughbred audio titan that's also like an Amazon Echo on steroids, since it has Alexa built in. This has a faster processor and quicker setup than the Sonos gen 1 and remains the most multi-room and home cinema bang the brand does for your buck.View Deal

Sonos Playbar £549 | Was £699 | Save £150 refurbished from Sonos

The Beam may have Alexa built in and pack more bang for your buck, but the Playbar is, well… it's longer. Size matters. At its RRP of £699, this older soundbar arguably is a tad overpriced but with £150 slashed from its price, it's rather tempting, perhaps in combination with a pair of Play 5s and a discounted Sub from Amazon – the total saving then would be no less than £400!View Deal

What is Sonos Refurbished?

So what is a 'Sonos certified refurbished' Sonos Play 1, Play 5, Playbar or Sub? Most likely it's a return from a customer who changed their mind after buying, or a loan to a journalist.

But all you really need to know is that there's a 100-day no-quibble return policy and a two-year warranty, and whoever had it before almost certainly didn't sneeze on it. Sonos probably disinfects them during the refurb process anyway.

