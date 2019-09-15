Sonos One is now ON SALE — and it's an absolute steal

Sonos is as frugal as Apple when it comes to discounts; they're few and far between, so they're not to be missed. That makes this fantastic deal on the Sonos One all the more special. For a limited time, the Amazon Echo rival can be yours for just £189 — a saving of £11, which should cover your share of last night's Indian takeaway.

The best way to look at the Sonos One is as a souped-up Amazon Echo, breathing Alexa and all the smarts that come with it into your smart home setup. However, first and foremost an audio brand, the Sonos sounds a lot better and can be hooked up to other Sonos speakers to create the ultimate multi-room listening experience.

If you aren't a fan of Amazon Alexa, because let's face it: the voice assistant is lagging behind Google Assistant in terms of the sort of questions it can answer, you have the option to flick over to Google's offering. That's right — the Sonos One supports both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to boot. No additional hardware required.

Sonos One (Gen 2) | RRP: £200 | Deal Price: £189 | Save: £11 (5%)



The Sonos One is near-identical to an Amazon Echo in form and function, but there's one main difference: It comes from a thoroughbred audio titan, so it sounds a lot better. Being a Sonos, it also integrates with the brand's oft-raved-about ecosystem to create the ultimate multi-room listening experience and can be hooked up to the Sonos Controller application — for Android, iOS, macOS and Windows — which is home to near enough every streaming service including Amazon Prime Video, Apple Music, Deezer and Spotify. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are also on board to handle all your voice queries and commands, and there's AirPlay 2 for convenient streaming from Apple devices.View Deal

Sound quality aside, the best thing about Sonos One is the sheer number of streaming services it works with. That our one qualm with the Amazon Echo: it's a fantastic smart speaker, but unless you're using Prime Music or Spotify, your options are limited. However, opt for the Sonos and you can tune into just about anything.