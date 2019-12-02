Sonos Cyber Monday deals: stop what you're doing NOW and go shop the Sonos.com and Amazon Sonos sales

It's Cyber Monday and the deals at Sonos are GOOD. Sonos One and One SL are at their lowest ever prices and there's also money off Sonos Sub, Sonos Beam Sonos Playbar, Sonos Amp… Sonos bloody EVERYTHING, basically. With $100 off a pair of Sonos One speakers, if you were put together a 5.1 Sonos home cinema system with them, a Beam, Playbase or Playbar and a Sub, you'd save up to $380. In the UK, where barely anyone even knows what Cyber Monday even is, there are also some great deals that end at midnight. In fact, using mental arithmetic, the savings are about the same as in the USA; for instance that tempting 5.1 system has a total saving of £250 here

Sonos is here rolling out its big guns. Beam and One must surely be its biggest sellers, while the One SL – a Sonos One with Alexa removed, basically – is brand new. Okay, most people probably don't want the Sub but maybe they should. Do you love bass? Well this is like the bass howitzer of the gods, and unusually stylish for a subwoofer, too. This is the Sonos speaker for film and music lovers who like the bass in their face and their booties shaken. For the treble and mid-range.

However, Sonos is not about to have it all its own way here. Amazon and other retailers are also offering many of the same prices across the Sonos range in both the UK and USA. The Sonos Beam and Sonos Playbar are even cheaper in the Amazon sale, in fact and the Sonos Playbase gets a massive £200 off in the UK.

Sonos One (gen 2) $149 | Was $199 | Save $50

The Sonos One is a thoroughbred audio titan that's also like an Amazon Echo on steroids, since it has Alexa built in. This has a faster processor and quicker setup than the Sonos One gen 1 and remains the most multi-room and home cinema bang the brand does for your buck. $50 off is a great deal.View Deal

Sonos One SL $129 | Was $179 | Save $50

Essentially a Sonos One with the Alexa/Google Assistant element stripped out, this is a bargain today. That's especially true if you already have a home AI speaker, or you don't want one. Can be paired with another One SL or a standard One in a stereo pair.View Deal

Sonos Beam $319 | Was $399 | Save $80

Possibly our favourite Sonos speaker, this soundbar is compact yet puts out a massive sound, and also incorporates your choice of Alexa or Google Assistant. Equally at home providing audio firepower to movies or music, it can be paired with a Sonos Sub and Sonos One, One SL or Play 5 to make a 5.1 Dolby Digital surround sound system. Sweet deal.



Sonos Play 5 (Gen 2) $399 | Was $499 | Save $100

Curvaceous and powerful in equal measure, Play 5 is quite old in tech-dog years, but still among Sonos' most effective performers. That's true whether you use it for music, or pair two of them as a seriously ass-kicking brace of rear surrounds, with a Beam, Playbar or Playbase. With $100 off, getting two to use as a pair of surrounds is even more attractive as that would be a net saving of $200. You do the math! View Deal

Sonos Playbar $559 | Was $699 | Save £140

The Beam's big bro is arguably a tad overpriced at its RRP but this deal from the gods slashes 150 bucks from the price. Suddenly, it's a bargain. In combination with a pair of Play 5s and a Sub from the same Sonos sale, this would make a thunderous home theater system. It's pretty powerful, just on its own.View Deal

There are also deals on the following Sonos speakers:

Sonos Move £358 | Was £399 | Save £41 at Amazon

The first portable speaker from Sonos, this is exactly what you'd expect. It sounds like a Sonos, it acts like a Sonos – same app, all the same features – but it runs on batteries and is throughly weather-resistant. It's also the first Sonos to allow Bluetooth streaming, which is usually a lot more foolproof outdoors. Thisis one of the few Sonos speakers NOT to get a discount from Sonos itself, but Amazon has stepped up with a whopping £41 off.View Deal

Sonos Playbase (white) £499 | Was £699 | Save £200 at Amazon

We love the Playbase for its ease of setup and positioning and big, hearty sound with both movies and music. Its soundstage extends well out beyond its physical width, and you can 'tune' the surround sound to your room and favoured seating positions by using Sonos' Trueplay system. Playbase is compatible with every music streaming system under the sun, plus AirPlay 2 for iOS and iTunes fans. It also does a cracking job with movies and TV in Dolby Digital 5.1 making it a great all-rounder. At £200 off, this is quite possibly the best deal out of this entire cavalcade of Sonos deals.View Deal

Sonos Playbar £549 | Was £699 | Save £150 refurbished from Sonos

The Beam may have Alexa built in and pack more bang for your buck, but the Playbar is, well… it's longer. Size matters. At its RRP of £699, this older soundbar arguably is a tad overpriced but with £150 slashed from its price, it's rather tempting, perhaps in combination with a pair of Play 5s and a discounted Sub from Amazon – the total saving then would be no less than £400!View Deal

There are also UK deals on the following Sonos speakers:

What is Sonos Refurbished?

So what is a 'Sonos certified refurbished' Sonos Play 1, Play 5, Playbar or Sub? Most likely it's a return from a customer who changed their mind after buying, or a loan to a journalist.

But all you really need to know is that there's a 100-day no-quibble return policy and a two-year warranty, and whoever had it before almost certainly didn't sneeze on it. Sonos probably disinfects them during the refurb process anyway.

It's not only Sonos.com that's got deals…

