Sonos Cyber Monday deal on Amazon: get up to 40% off home cinema products now

Fill up your virtual shopping bag with the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon now! Black Friday might be gone but the deals train is still chugging along and we sincerely hope you left some currency on your account still for this one. Sonos soundbar deals are one of the hottest category on Amazon this year and you definitely don't want to miss out on Cyber Monday Amazon Sonos deal.

• Buy the Sonos Beam Compact Smart Soundbar with Amazon Alexa Voice Control in Black on Amazon, Cyber Monday price £329, was 399, you save £70 (18%)

Thanks for the compact form factor, the Sonos Beam fits under or above any TV, bringing smart functionality to your living room. Setup is easy, just plug the Sonos Beam into your TV and follow the instructions in the Sonos app to set the soundbar up.

• Up to 40% off Home Cinema products including Sonos, Philips, ViewSonic and more

Sonos Beam Compact Smart Soundbar with Amazon Alexa Voice Control in Black | Black Friday price £329 | RRP £399 | You save £70 (18%) on Amazon

It might be compact but the Sonos Beam delivers great sound and immersive smart functionality to your home. Just plug the Beam in to your TV and set it up in the Sonos app. Can be connected to other Sonos speakers to create a smart speaker system. Now £70 off on Amazon!View Deal

Epson EF-100B 3LCD Portable Projector – Black | Black Friday price £629 | RRP £829.99 | You save £270.99 (30%) on Amazon

The high-quality and long-lasting laser light source used by the Epsom EF-100B means you'll be able to watch movies for the next 10 years without any maintenance required. The Epsom EF-100B creates a vibrant 150-inch display, even in normal daylight, there's no need to turn lights off, block windows or even use a screen! Save 30% on this brilliant laser projector today!View Deal

Liked this? Check out some of our favourite deals currently live this cyber weekend:

Black Friday sales around the web