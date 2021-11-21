Some of Halfords' best cheap electric ebikes now even cheaper for Black Friday

Good quality, cheap ebikes are in great demand these days and few brands are servicing that need as well as Halfords. Who will also then service your electric bike, once they've sold it to you. For Black Friday this year it's serving up 10% discounts on a decent range of ebike types, from city step through to mountain bike. Personally, I would not take on any very serious mountains off-road, on an ebike costing £900. However, that type of e-MTB is very good for rough and hilly streets.

Also included in this Black Friday sale are the Carrera Impel IM-1. This was already the best cheap ebike in the UK and now… it's even cheaper. There's also a Brompton-style folding ebike, a smart hybrid from the Boardman range and a chic little number from the Pendleton range.

Given the worldwide shortage of electric bikes, you may not see too many among this year's best Black Friday deals, so give these your careful consideration.

Carrera Impel im-1 was £1,099, now £989.10 at Halfords Carrera Impel im-1 was £1,099, now £989.10 at Halfords

Giving you a saving of £109.90 – ie: 10% off – this deal takes the excellent Impel im-1 below £1,000 for the first time. It was only released two months ago! Perfect for beginners, this has a battery that will take you for up to 50 miles and only one gear, so there's very little else to worry about. The battery is seamlessly integrated into the stylish and well-crafted frame but can be removed for charging.

Pendleton Somerby-E Was £999 Now £899.10 Pendleton Somerby-E Was £999 Now £899.10

Save £99.90 on this pleasing-looking step through ladies' hybrid from Victoria Pendleton's Halfords-exclusive range. Again there's a range of 50 miles, and you also receive full-length metal mudguards, chainguards and a luggage rack, for all your urban runaround needs.

Boardman HYB 8.9 E was £2,190, now £1979.10 Boardman HYB 8.9 E was £2,190, now £1979.10

You can tell just by looking at it that this is somewhat more serious proposition. As a result the price is higher, but then so is the discount – £219.90 in this case. As with all Boardman bikes, this has extremely good spec for the price, with Shimano Deore gearing, Schwalbe tyres and hydraulic disc brakes. Most importantly, the Fazua Evation is way more sophisticated than what's on the other ebikes here.

Carrera Cross City Folding was £999, now £899.10 at Halfords Carrera Cross City Folding was £999, now £899.10 at Halfords

A discount of £99.90 on this good value folding bike. It boasts 8 gears and folds down to just L93cm x W40cm x H74cm. The dinky, 20-inch tyres are accessorised with full mudguards and a luggage rack, although please note that the maximum weight allowed is 100kg, including you. This has lots of positive reviews from users.

Carrera Vengeance E Mens was £1,099, now £989.10 at Halfords Carrera Vengeance E Mens was £1,099, now £989.10 at Halfords

Last and probably least, save £109.90 on this eMTB. You don't see many electric mountain bikes for under £1,000 and there's probably a good reason for that. However, with 8-speed SRAM gearing, a Suntour XCT fork with 100mm of travel and a maximum 40-mile range, this is probably a lot of fun, so long as you don't try to take on too many actual mountains on it. Use it like a city 4x4 instead.