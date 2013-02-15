Smartfitty fitness watch launches on Indiegogo

A new type of watch that blends fitness tracking with smart features like email and text messages has just launched on crowdsourcing website Indiegogo

A new type of smartwatch that builds in an activity tracker and has launched as a concept on crowdfunding site Indiegogo, with a target goal of $100,000 to turn it into a reality.

The Smartfitty watch would notify you of incoming calls, emails and text messages as well as provide an activity monitor for heart rate during exercise.

The watch would also help you to track your sleep patterns and check Twitter or Facebook updates.

In terms of design and interface, the Smartfitty would use a touchscreen watch UI that links to your Android or iOS device for the smart features.

While still very much on the drawing board at the moment, Smartfitty creators Romeo Mendoza and Megan Sedillo are turning to crowdsourcing in order to secure the investment needed to turn the watch into a reality.

Check out the video below for more information, and if you're interested in investing, you can head over to the Smartfitty Indiegogo page to pledge a donation.