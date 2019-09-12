Sky TV deal slashes £180 off superfast fibre broadband and top channels

If you've been thinking of signing up to Sky TV, so you can enjoy the 5-star awesomeness of content running on Sky Q, and also want a quality broadband upgrade, this hot new discount deal is definitely worth a look.

That's because it delivers a flagship Sky Q box, over 300 channels, as well as the Unlimited Superfast Broadband package. That's a lot. Better yet, Sky has slashed £10 off your monthly bills for a total saving of £180 over the course of your contract.

If you're not familiar with Sky Q, the system won Best TV Platform in this year's T3 Awards 2019 and boasts voice controls, Netflix apps, and an innovative menu system that lets you browse the TV Guide, on-demand content and binge-worthy box sets.

When writing up why Sky Q won Best TV Platform at the T3 Awards 2019, we said that: "Whatever you want from a TV service, Sky offers. Voice control, the ability to record up to seven channels simultaneously, loads of UHD support, with increasing amounts of Dolby Atmos content coming too. Even in the face if would-be usurpers such as Apple TV, Sky's mix of content and delivery remains unbeatable."

The full details of the Sky TV + broadband deal can be viewed below:

Sky TV & Superfast Broadband | Was £49 p/m | Now £39 p/m

This new deal from Sky bags you Unlimited Superfast Broadband (that's an average speed of 59Mb) along with over 300 Sky Entertainment channels running on Sky Q for only £39 per month. That's a straight £10 per month saving (over an 18-month period) on the normal price of £49. This is a great price in our opinion on the best TV platform on the market, along with strong unlimited broadband, too.View Deal

In our 2019 Sky Q review T3 said that it "delivers a supreme viewing experience" and that with "an unparalleled 4K offering, fast and powerful hardware, and an incredibly slick UI that makes finding and consuming content a pleasure, the Sky Q ecosystem delivers top-of-the-range entertainment brilliance."

