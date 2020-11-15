Simba's early Black Friday deal is still available – get 30% off if you order now

We've spotted a few early Black Friday mattress deals going live over the past weeks, and we're surprised and delighted to see that Simba's offer is still available: with 30% off this is one of the best mattress deals around, saving you up to £399. You don't need a voucher code to take advantage of this deal – savings are applied automatically – but it would be wise to move quickly as this deal can't continue for much longer.

30% is a big mattress discount: the range-topping, super king-sized Simba Hybrid Pro is down from £1,329 to £930.30 and the single Simba Hybrid is down to £398.30 compared to the usual price £569. If you've been thinking about shelling out for a Simba, this Simba Black Friday deal is saving you a lot of cash.

The deal is available across the Simba range, so you can choose the original Simba Hybrid or the more luxurious Hybrid Pro. Both mattresses deliver superb comfort and with this 30% discount they're really good value too.

UK deal | 30% off Simba Hybrid and Hybrid Pro at Simbasleep.com

Simba is continuing its deep discounts on the Hybrid and Hybrid Pro mattresses, its best-selling mattress and top-of-the-range mattress respectively. Both versions are very comfortable, and the Pro adds extra layers and springs for even more luxury. No need for a code: the discount is applied automatically. View Deal

Bargain-hunting? Explore the more of the best Black Friday deals

What's the difference between the Simba Hybrid Pro and the Simba Hybrid?Simba's mattresses share the same DNA: they're a mix of pocket springs for support and memory foam for luxurious comfort. When we did our in-depth Simba mattress review we though that the Hybrid was a very comfortable option for almost everybody, especially those of us who sleep on our backs or on our sides.

The Pro takes the same template and makes it even better. It adds an extra comfort layer and has twice as many pocket springs and a 3cm deeper top. Like the Hybrid it has been designed to keep hotter sleepers cool: memory foam mattresses can get awfully hot but that isn't a problem here.

More mattress sales to browse

Black Friday sales around the web