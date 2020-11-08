Simba mattress early Black Friday deal – get 30% off if you order now

The early Black Friday mattress deals keep on coming, and the Simba one may be the best mattress deal we've seen this week: you can save a whopping £399 off its Hybrid Pro mattress thanks to a very generous and strictly time-limited 30% off deal. You don't need a discount code: the savings are applied automatically.

And those savings are serious savings: the range-topping, super king-sized Simba Hybrid Pro is down from £1,329 to £930.30 and the single Simba Hybrid is £398.30 compared to the usual £569. If you've been thinking about shelling out for a Simba, this Simba Black Friday deal is going to save you a lot of money.

The deal is available across the entire Simba range, so you can choose from the original Simba Hybrid or the even more luxurious Hybrid Pro. Both mattresses deliver exceptional comfort and with 30% off, exceptional value too.

UK deal | 30% off the Simba Hybrid and Hybrid Pro at Simbasleep.com

Simba is offering really deep discounts on its Hybrid and Hybrid Pro mattresses, its best-selling mattress and its best mattress respectively. Both versions are supremely comfortable; the Pro adds two extra layers for a 3cm deeper sleep. The discount is applied automatically. View Deal

Bargain-hunting? Explore the more of the best Black Friday deals

What's the difference between the Simba Hybrid and the Simba Hybrid Pro? Both mattresses are constructed similarly, with a mix of pocket springs and luxury memory foam to deliver the right amount of support and comfort. You can read our in-depth Simba mattress review here: we thought it was great, and while it's good for everyone we also thought that the Hybrid was particularly good for back or side sleepers.

The Pro takes the Hybrid and adds an extra comfort layer alongside twice as many pocket springs and a 3cm deeper top. It's been designed in such a way to keep hotter sleepers cool: unlike some memory foam-topped mattresses you won't feel like you're sleeping in an oven.

More mattress sales to browse

Black Friday sales around the web