Simba Bank Holiday mega-deal knocks 35% off the full range

Top UK mattress company Simba makes three mattresses: our favourite Simba Hybrid Pro (#2 in our best mattress UK guide), the all-new and super-luxurious Simba Hybrid Luxe, and the best-selling Simba Hybrid Original.

Save 35% at Simba Sleep (min. order £300)

This great-value Bank Holiday offer knocks 35% off your order at Simba. You can choose from any of Simba's three excellent mattress (the 5-layer Original, 7-layer Pro or 10-layer Luxe), as well as any sleep accessories you need. You just need to spend £300 or more to claim.

Deal ends: midnight 31 May 2021

We're huge fans of Simba's mattresses, which combine pocket springs and memory foam to deliver an excellent night's sleep. And with the bank holiday sales period in full swing, this is a great time to buy one – we rarely see such a big price drop outside of major shopping events such as Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.

Our favourite Simba mattress is the Simba Hybrid Pro. With a comfortable soft top and supporting layer underneath, plus strong temperature regulation and good movement isolation, we found this mattress supremely comfortable to sleep on. We also highly rate the more advanced Simba Hybrid Luxe (slightly firmer, with a more consistent sleep surface).

If you're after something cheaper, the Original Simba is still an excellent choice. This model combines up to 2,500 conical pocket springs with a responsive memory foam layer – plus a ‘Simbatex’ cooling layer to reduce overheating and a hypoallergenic outer cover – the Simba Hybrid claims to be the most advanced mattress in the world. We certainly found this brilliant bed in a box to be extremely comfortable and supportive, particularly for our restless side-sleeping reviewer. We also noticed a reduction in motion transfer as well, so if you have a partner who's prone to tossing and turning you won’t be disturbed.