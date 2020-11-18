The NordicTrack RW900 is the Peloton bike of rowing machines

NordicTrack is well-known for its cardio machines and for manufacturing some of the best rowing machines on the market today. Take the NordicTrack RW900 Rower for instance. The RW900 is a very competent indoor rowing machine that features a multitude of amazing features as well as being great to look at, as rowing machines go. Of more use to most people, it also has a number of Peloton-like features, including live-streamed fitness workouts. These can also be watched after they go out live.

• Buy the NordicTrack RW900 indoor rowing machine for $1,699 directly from NordicTrack

The NordicTrack RW900 Smart Rower is not shy on premium features: it has a 22” touch screen with integrated speakers and volume controls, a 26-level automatic dual-resistance (physical and digital) system plus quick adjust pedals and SpaceSaver design. Also included in the price is a 1-year iFit membership worth $468 – you'll need to pay this annually in 12 months time, if you want to continue with the video rowing classes after that.

NordicTrack RW900 rower | Buy it for $1,699 directly from NordicTrack

The RW900 might not be the cheapest rowing machine on the market for the price, you'll get a premium rowing machine experience, a large HD screen and even 1-Year iFit Family Membership worth $468. This foldable beauty will take up little space in your living quarters and will provide hours and hours of sweaty workout fun.View Deal

Today's best NordicTrack RW900 deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

(Image credit: NordicTrack)

Why should you buy the NordicTrack RW900 indoor rowing machine

Where should we start? The NordicTrack RW900 rower is easy a foldable rower so it takes up very little space when not in use. Despite this, it is also sturdy and doesn't feel like it can collapse under you in any minute. The large, rotating, 22" HD touchscreen is a joy to navigate and makes iFit workouts all the more immersive.

Working out with the NordicTrack RW900 is easy when it comes to selecting and tracking workouts. Needless to say, you will have to put the effort in yourself but following the pre-recorded and live workouts via the iFit library will make the effort of getting more healthy all the more enjoyable.

Unlike treadmills and exercise bikes, indoor rowing provides a full body workout in itself. That said, it can be hard to know how hard to row and many people get disheartened soon after they started working out using a rowing machine. The interactive screen of the NordicTrack RW900, coupled with the workouts available through the iFit library, can help you overcome this issue easily.

• Buy the NordicTrack RW900 indoor rowing machine for $1,699 directly from NordicTrack

You can go from beginner rower, someone who gets out of breath almost instantly after pulling the handle a couple of times, to being a pro by using the guided workouts that tell you how to row efficiently and display your rowing metrics real-time on the screen. These workouts will also take you around the world: you can row on Lake Bled, the River Thames and many other scenic places around the world, listening to the cues of world-class athletes.

Better still, the NordicTrack RW900 rower is quiet, maybe not as quiet as not working out at all but quiet enough so the rest of the family won't have to leave the room you're working out in. Speaking of family workouts: the included iFit membership is indeed a family membership so the whole fam can use and track their workouts using the rower.

A few things to note: the RW900 does require a mains connection so it needs to be positioned around the socket when in use. The integrated transport wheels will make it easy to move it around when folded, although folding it up might require two people as it is quite bulky where the screen is. That really is the only criticism we can offer.

If you happen to find this amazing rower in stock, we would like to encourage you to get one before it goes out of stock again.

Today's best NordicTrack RW900 deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Black Friday sales around the web