Should I buy Philips Lumea Prestige IPL?

If you’re looking for a hair removal device to banish stubborn hairs for good without going to a salon, then the Philips Lumia Prestige IPL could be your saving grace!

We’ve looked at this device in-depth to help you decide whether to make the investment and buy the Philips Lumia Prestige IPL.

Who Is The Philips Lumea Prestige IPL For?

The Philips Lumea Prestige IPL is targeted at anyone looking for long-lasting home hair removal options. If you’ve tried shaving, waxing, epilating, and have considered getting professional laser treatment, then you may be interested in what this device has to offer.

As home hair removal goes, this is one of the pricier options, but for good reason, as it promises to eliminate hair for up to six months, which in the long run, could be a great investment that will save you money on trips to the salon. Philips also have the Lumia Essential IPL and Lumia Advanced IPL in their range, so what makes the Prestige IPL stand out from the crowd? Let’s take a look and see if it lives up to expectations…

Should You Buy The Philips Lumea Prestige IPL: Key Features

This at-home hair removal device is similar to laser treatment, but it uses IPL technology which stands for Intense Pulsed Light which is much gentler than monochromatic laser light. It uses warm light that is gentle on the skin to target the root of the hairs and stop regrowth. It’s pain-free and can prevent hair growth for up to six months, plus it has been developed and approved by dermatologists so it’s safe and kind to skin when used correctly.

Statistics have shown that the average hair reduction after 12 treatments is around 78% on legs, 64% on the bikini area, and 65% on underarms. Most users have said they begin to see a difference in hair regrowth after the third or fourth treatment.

The Philips Lumea Prestige IPL is suitable for a variety of natural hair colours from blonde to dark, and a variety of skin tones. It uses a SmartSkin Sensor that assesses your skin tone to apply the most comfortable light setting for the area you’re removing hair from.

The device also comes with three different attachments for the body, face, and delicate areas such as the bikini line and underarms. The attachments are curved to make hair removal comfortable and effective with close contact to the skin.

In terms of power supply, it plugs into the mains and can be used cordless too which makes it very convenient. It takes around 100 minutes to charge and you’ll get around 15 minutes of cordless use from it. It also comes in a handy storage pouch so you can take this with you on the go.

For anyone who would like extra tips and guidance on how to get the best out of their IPL treatment, Lumea has a free app where you can plan your treatment schedule and get advice on how to use it.

Should You Buy The Philips Lumea Prestige IPL: The Downsides

Now, this isn’t so much of a downside but more an advisory: it’s important to remember you’ll need to be patient with this device, and it's not a one-time-use thing. IPL hair removal takes time, and you’ll need to shave, wax, or epilate before using this device for the first four to six months of use. Only after around the four-month mark will you begin to see a reduction in hair growth.

It’s also important to note that this device will not work on grey hair, very light blonde hairs, or very dark skin tones. This is due to the very high contrast between the pigment in hair colour and the pigment in skin tone. With such a high price point, you’ll want to be certain it's going to work for you before you buy!

Should You Buy The Philips Lumea Prestige IPL: Verdict

Overall, this is a great buy if you want to save money on expensive salon treatments. It is a much gentler form of permanent hair removal than laser treatment, and the device itself seems pretty intuitive to use.

It is on the pricier side and does require your patience to see results, but if you’re not in a rush then it’s worth the investment of both time and money. However, if you’re looking to target more specific areas of the body, you may get better results from the Phillips Lumea Advanced IPL.

