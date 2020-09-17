Sharper than Amazon Prime Day: get up to £100 off Midori and Sabatier chef’s knives NOW at JTF

JTF mega discount store is launching Black Friday early with huge discounts off a range of garden, BBQ, premium petware and this amazing cutlery.

There are mega bargains to be had from professional brands, with Sabatier and Midori being the top of our kitchen knife shopping list.

Midori is the go-to brand for super-sharp kitchen knives as used by professional chefs. These are our current picks for upping our game in the kitchen. The Midori All Purpose Knife In Magnetic Box £14.99 (Save £57.00), the Midori Bread Knife In Magnetic Box £19.99 (Save £99.01) and the Midori 17.5Cm Santoku In Magnetic Box £19.99 (Save 99.01) all look top-notch to us.

The Midori Damsascus will allow you to effortlessly cut through things like a knife through, um, butter (Image credit: Midori)

Sabatier is just as good too, with the Sabatier Trompette Chefs Knife 20cm from the Origin range promising high performance. It’s fashioned from MoV - Molybdenum Vanadium steel and that is, er, strong. It’s also normally £18.99 and can currently be yours for £4.99, saving £14. That's a big cut, right there.

Alternatively, get chopping and carving with the Sabatier three-piece pack, which comes with a general purpose knife plus a carving knife and carving fork. Perfect for producing professional results for your next Sunday Roast.

Meanwhile, we're currently putting together a guide to the best kitchen knives – smaller bladed ones, since we already have this mega guide to the best chef's knives.

This three-piece Sabatier knife set delivers incredible value (Image credit: Sabatier)

