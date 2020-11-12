Save up to £73 on iPad Air and iPad Pro in Amazon's Black Friday deals!

Black Friday deals on the iPad Air and iPad Pro are usually hard to find, but we’ve found two: you can save up to £73 on the iPad Air (2020) and iPad Pro courtesy of early Amazon Black Friday deals. The new iPad Air (2020) drops from £579 to £554.97, and the Pro plummets from £969 to £895.69.

• iPad Air (2020) | Was £579 | Now £554.97 | Save £24 at Amazon

• iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th gen) | Was £969 | Now £895.69 | Save £73 at Amazon



The iPad Air (2020) is the best standard iPad yet: it has a superb screen, a blisteringly fast processor and great Apple Pencil 2 support. It’s also a little pricier than before so this early Amazon Black Friday iPad deal is very welcome.

We think that for the vast majority of people, the iPad Air (2020) is the pick of the iPad range: the cameras are only okay, but you’ve got a smartphone for that. The Air is also a gorgeous design, available in a range of cool colours.

So where does that leave the iPad Pro? We said the Air was ideal for the majority, but that majority doesn’t include the power users the Pro is designed for. They’ll appreciate its great speaker system – genuinely impressive for such a slim device – its improved camera setup with built-in 3D scanner, its studio-quality microphones and its even better screen with 120Hz support; for mobile workers the extra screen real estate of this 12.9-inch model is a big plus too. It’s a real laptop alternative.

Amazon’s early Black Friday iPad Air deal is one of the first price cuts we've seen on this machine. Its has a great modern design, its A14 chip is massively powerful, there's a great-looking screen with Apple Pencil 2 support, and iPadOS just keeps getting more powerful.View Deal

Apple's biggest iPad gives the power of the custom A12X processor behind a 13-inch display, giving you loads of room work, draw, play or whatever you do. The 120Hz screen and Apple Pencil 2 are one of the best drawing combos on the planet, and it has excellent screen quality and class-leading speakers.View Deal

