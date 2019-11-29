Save up to £5,000 on Cartier and Audemars Piguet watches in the Goldsmiths Black Friday sale

Buying second-hand might not be for everyone, but when it comes to these luxury Swiss watches – which have been discounted by up to £5,000 – we reckon we can change your mind.
Both are offered by Goldsmiths and, most importantly, both come with a two-year warranty for peace of mind.
First up is a beautiful Audemars Piguet Jules men's watch. This Swiss-made timepiece features a 36mm case made from white gold, with a silver dial and sapphire crystal glass; it is water-resistant to 30 metres.
The watch is powered by a manually-wound mechanical movement and comes fitted to a new black leather strap with a buckle clasp. The simple timepiece has elegant hour and minute hands, with a second complication installed at the six o'clock position.
The price of the watch has been discounted by Goldsmiths from £7,995 to £6,396, and it is also available for £120.82 per month at 9.9% APR. A branded box is included.
Next up is an equally beautiful Cartier Ballon Bleu men's watch. This watch has a larger 46mm stainless steel case with silver dial and sapphire crystal glass.
The watch is powered by a hand-wound mechanical movement and is water-resistant to 30 metres. The watch comes with its original inner branded box, and a non-branded cushion. It has been fitted with a new black leather strap.
Setting this watch apart is how the crown is protected by a bezel which wraps itself around it, while the dial features Roman numerals and a pair of simple blue hour and minute hands.
Goldsmiths is offering this watch at £7,995, a huge saving on its previous price of £12,995. It can also be had from £151.02 per month. The watch also comes with a two-year warranty.
Both of these watches have been put through a five-stage test to ensure they are up to scratch. This includes full assessment confirming their authenticity, a full ultrasonic case and polish of the case and bracelet, a diagnostics test to ensure everything is working correctly, a time regulation and power reserve test, and a water resistance test on the glass, crown and back seals.
