Save up to £5,000 on Cartier and Audemars Piguet watches in the Goldsmiths Black Friday sale

Buying second-hand might not be for everyone, but when it comes to these luxury Swiss watches – which have been discounted by up to £5,000 – we reckon we can change your mind.

Both are offered by Goldsmiths and, most importantly, both come with a two-year warranty for peace of mind.

First up is a beautiful Audemars Piguet Jules men's watch. This Swiss-made timepiece features a 36mm case made from white gold, with a silver dial and sapphire crystal glass; it is water-resistant to 30 metres.

The watch is powered by a manually-wound mechanical movement and comes fitted to a new black leather strap with a buckle clasp. The simple timepiece has elegant hour and minute hands, with a second complication installed at the six o'clock position.

The price of the watch has been discounted by Goldsmiths from £7,995 to £6,396, and it is also available for £120.82 per month at 9.9% APR. A branded box is included.

Next up is an equally beautiful Cartier Ballon Bleu men's watch. This watch has a larger 46mm stainless steel case with silver dial and sapphire crystal glass.

The watch is powered by a hand-wound mechanical movement and is water-resistant to 30 metres. The watch comes with its original inner branded box, and a non-branded cushion. It has been fitted with a new black leather strap.

Setting this watch apart is how the crown is protected by a bezel which wraps itself around it, while the dial features Roman numerals and a pair of simple blue hour and minute hands.

Goldsmiths is offering this watch at £7,995, a huge saving on its previous price of £12,995. It can also be had from £151.02 per month. The watch also comes with a two-year warranty.

Both of these watches have been put through a five-stage test to ensure they are up to scratch. This includes full assessment confirming their authenticity, a full ultrasonic case and polish of the case and bracelet, a diagnostics test to ensure everything is working correctly, a time regulation and power reserve test, and a water resistance test on the glass, crown and back seals.

Pre-Owned Audemars Piguet Jules Mens Watch | Was £7,995 | Now £6,396 | Save £1,599 at Goldsmiths

This beautiful Jules men's timepiece by Audemars Piguet is a classic piece of Swiss watchmaking. It features a white gold case, silver dial, sapphire crystal glass and a second complication at six o'clock. It is manually-wound and water-resistant to 30 metres.View Deal

Pre-Owned Cartier Ballon Bleu Mens Watch | Was £12,995 | Now £7,995 | Save £5,000 at Goldsmiths

This Cartier Ballon Blue men's watch features a large 46mm stainless steel case with silver dial, sapphire crystal glass and unique crown guard. Power comes from a manually-wound mechanical Swiss movement, and water resistance is to 50 metres.View Deal

Didn't find what you're looking for here? Check out EVERYTHING in the Goldsmiths Black Friday sale.

Liked this?

Black Friday sales around the web