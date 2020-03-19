Save up to 43% with these cheap Mother's Day flower deals

If there's a more classic, reliable Mother's Day gift than flowers, we have yet to hear about it. Ordering a beautiful Mother's Day bouquet to arrive on your mum's doorstep this weekend will put a smile on her face, and if there was ever a time we needed collectively cheering up it's probably now.

But if sending Mother's Day flowers is a simple decision to make, choosing the best bouquet is where things become a bit trickier. Firstly, you'll want to something to fit your budget - and you'll be delighted to know that there are some brilliant cheap Mother's Day flower deals around at the moment from some of the finest flower delivery services in the UK (more on which below). Take the letterbox flowers specialist Bloom & Wild by way of example, whose £10 discount for new customers knocks 43% off its most affordable bunch down to an eye-catching £13.

But which flower delivery services have the best reputation? Do any offer added extras like chocolates or champers? And should you go with a company that has a cheery delivery person or, in the current climate, is it better to pick letterbox flowers that will post your bouquet through the door without the need for unnecessary human contact?

All good questions. And that's what we're here to help with, with a round-up of the best cheap Mother's Day flowers out there.

The best cheap Mother's Day flowers

Bloom & Wild Mother’s Day flowers: get £10 off your first letterbox flower order

This letterbox flowers specialist has a broad spectrum of colourful bouquets, with plenty of cheap Mother’s Day flowers on offer. Some come with luxury Prestat or Charbonnel chocolates, and others with the ever popular Cowshed handcream. If you're looking for a non-contact delivery, or you know there will be no one home, Bloom & Wild is a great option as the gift will simply pop through her letterbox. Letterbox bouquets start at £23 and, if it’s your first order, make that £13!View Deal

M&S Mother's Day flowers: save £5 on some bouquets

Delightful flowers from a brand you know. And without breaking the bank - you can get M&S Mother's Day flowers from only £20. Plus, you can add the likes of bubbles, choccies and, yes, Percy Pigs! When we tested and compared all of the best flower delivery services, M&S came out at the very top, after really impressing us all the way from ordering to delivery.View Deal

Interflora Mother’s Day flowers: always hand delivered

If you’re looking to make a special impact with your Mother’s Day flowers, Interflora will hand deliver a beautiful bouquet (you can request a non-contact delivery though if you want). Options start at £31 for an amethyst gift box, ranging up to £103 for an absolute showstopper. All bouquets will be gift wrapped and you can add your own message. The blooms themselves have a seven-day freshness guarantee, so that the gift will stay perky throughout the week.View Deal

Waitrose Mother’s Day flowers: save £5 with discount code MD2020

Waitrose is showcasing a real variety of floral gifts this year. Not only are there lovely bouquets, but also you can choose from bunches in an Emma Bridgwater jug, earthenware jugs, metal planters, woven baskets – the list goes on. All tastes covered here. With a few clicks, it’s easy to add Prosecco or chocolates, too. Pricing ranges from £20 to £100 for the full ‘Flower Garden’ bouquet. Save £5 on most orders by entering the discount code MD2020 when you checkout. View Deal

Moonpig Mother’s Day flowers: £5 off + FREE Mother’s Day card with all flowers

If your mum loves chocolate, you may not want to buy her a bouquet of flowers at Moonpig, but instead a bouquet of chocolate! Choose between favourites Lindor, Ferrero Rocher and Cadbury’s for a fun surprise. Across Moonpig's Mother's Day flowers, prices range from £18 for the letterbox bouquet up to £100 for the luxury gift set. It’s £3.99 for next day delivery (if you order before 9pm on a working day). Get a free Mother’s Day card too, when you enter the code LOVEMUM.View Deal

Prestige Mother’s Day flowers: save up to £20 on bouquets

Prestige has a huge range of bouquets this Mother’s Day starting at £19.99, many of which come with free handmade truffles. Discounts of £15, £20 and 25% off also apply to many. Taking one of these offers, you could choose 100 spray roses for just £26.99 – this couldn’t fail to delight on Mother’s Day. Delivery costs £5.80 and you can order by 10pm for next day delivery through the week and by 5pm on Saturday for timely Sunday delivery.View Deal

Floom Mother’s Day flowers: same day delivery on March 22

Floom specialises in eye-catching, curated bunches from independent florists. Prices range from £40 to £60 and comprise beautiful blooms which would be sure to please. They even offer same day delivery on Mother’s Day itself! Just check your mum’s postcode is in a served area and be sure to order before 1pm on the Sunday. If you are a bit more well prepared, you can also order before 12pm on Saturday for next day delivery. If it’s your first purchase, get free delivery on orders over £50.View Deal

Bunches Mother’s Day flowers: free UK delivery on all flowers

You'll find a range of lovely, plump bouquets on offer at Bunches. Say thank you to your mum from £21 with delivery included – you can even get a bunch of fuchsia pink orchids for as little as £23! Some bouquets come with Belgian chocolates, a candle or even a cake - helping her to really celebrate. Bunches flowers have a seven-day freshness guarantee as most are sent still in bud, so that your mum can enjoy her gift all week long. There is also a courier delivery option available to guarantee Mother’s Day arrival.View Deal

Serenata Mother’s Day flowers: free UK delivery on all flowers

Serenata is the ultimate for cheap Mother's Day flower deals. It has a full range of floral options, all with guaranteed courier delivery as standard. You can choose to pay for pre-10.30am or 12 noon delivery in order to be right on time for the special day. It has a letterbox option as well for extra peace of mind. For that extra little touch, you can select a vase, chocolates, cuddly bears or a wrapped mini cake. Prices range all the way from £19.99 to £99.99 for a complete ‘Garden of Eden or ‘Floral Odyssey’ to amaze your mum.View Deal

Flying Flowers Mother's Day flowers: free chocolates with all bunches

Flying Flowers is another excellent choice for cheap Mother's DAy flower deals. Thanks to its FREECHOCS voucher code, there's a free box of Guylian chocolates couriered alongside your purchase. There's free next day delivery with all orders placed before 60, with prices starting from less than £20. If you really want to splurge this year, then you can play more for hamper baskets and gin-filled gift bags.View Deal

Read more: