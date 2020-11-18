Save £80 on Ring's Smart Security System & Indoor Camera bundle in Currys Black Friday deals!

Amazon’s Ring brand makes some of the best security cameras you can buy, and thanks to Currys you can stay secure for a lot cheaper this Black Friday: you can save a whopping £80 on the Ring Alarm 5 Piece Security Kit and Indoor Cam Bundle. The usual price is £249 but this Black Friday deal drops it to just £169.

The bundle was already good value and it’s even better now: in addition to the Ring Indoor Cam Full HD 1080p security camera in white, you also get the Ring hub, remote, door sensor and motion sensor.

There’s more. Currys is running a Black Friday deals guarantee: if you buy this bundle on or before November 19th 2020 and Currys offers it cheaper on Black Friday, it’ll refund the difference.

This Ring Alarm 5 Piece Security Kit bundle is an entire smart home security system. The hub supports multiple cameras and sensors – a full HD wireless camera is included alongside a motion sensor and door sensor – and it’s easy to arm and disarm the alarm with the keypad, with the remote or with the Ring app on your smartphone. The indoor cam has night vision and two-way audio, and it’s motion-activated: if it spots movement it’ll notify your phone.

Ring Alarm 5 Piece Security Kit and Indoor Cam Bundle | Was £249 | Now £169 | Save £80 at Currys

This bundle includes everything you need to set up a smart home security system: a Full HD 1080p Wi-Fi security camera, a Ring hub, a remote, a door sensor and a motion sensor. It’s currently £80 off at Currys and there’s a Black Friday price guarantee if you buy yours on or before 19th November: if Currys offers it cheaper on Black Friday, it’ll refund the difference.View Deal

Ring scored highly in our Best Security Camera round-up: it’s easy to install, the Ring app is great and it’s one of the most affordable home security systems you can create. It works with Alexa, as you’d expect from an Amazon brand, but it also supports Samsung’s SmartThings.

Like all security systems the best features require a security subscription, but it’s not very pricey: plans start at just £80 a year. If you’re looking for a good value smart home security system that’s a good all-rounder, easy to set up and easy to expand, this Black Friday deal is well worth a look.

