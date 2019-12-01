Save £50 on Apple's HomePod in John Lewis and Argos Cyber Monday deals

We didn't expect to see the HomePod among today's best Apple Cyber Monday deals, but both John Lewis and Argos have slashed £50 off the price, making it a no-brainer for Apple-fan music lovers.

The HomePod is Apple's competitor for the likes of the Amazon Echo, but with Siri as your assistant instead of Alexa, and with much more of a focus on audio quality. A huge focus, in fact: it was already arguably the best-sounding speaker you could get for £279, and we'd say it's definitely the best-sounding speaker for £229, especially considering its small size.

The only catch is that you must be deep into Apple's ecosystem. Siri can can only play music from Apple Music, and while you can stream any audio to it wirelessly, it only works over Apple's AirPlay system, which is built into its devices.

But if you do have Apple gear and would like a serious music upgrade, we can't recommend the HomePod enough at this price. Hell, buy a couple – you can pair them into a stereo system in the same room, or you can turn them into an AirPlay-based multi-room system.

Apple HomePod | Was £279 | Now £229 at John Lewis

Seven beam-forming tweeters and a high-excursion woofer give the HomePod far better sound than this 18cm-high cylinder has any right to offer. It even listens to the sound as it plays, adjusting its output for the acoustics of your room. Siri is built in, offering knowledge, smart home control, information about your day, and more.View Deal

Apple HomePod | Was £279 | Now £229 at Argos

Seven beam-forming tweeters and a high-excursion woofer give the HomePod far better sound than this 18cm-high cylinder has any right to offer. It even listens to the sound as it plays, adjusting its output for the acoustics of your room. Siri is built in, offering knowledge, smart home control, information about your day, and more.View Deal

Today's best Apple HomePod deals Cyber Monday ends in 01 days 15 hrs 26 mins 07 secs $199.99 View $249 View $279 View $349 View Check out more Cyber Monday deals from these top retailers:

Black Friday sales around the web