Save £200 on this KitchenAid Artisan Mixer in the John Lewis Black Friday sale

Any baker worth their salt needs a mixer like this. Fast, quiet, and easy-to-clean, the KitchenAid Artisan is a bona-fide modern classic and will enhance the look of any kitchen it resides in.

Of course, you’ll want to cook with it too. With a 4.8L stainless steel bowl and a variety of attachments, the KitchenAid artisan can handle anything a modern kitchen can throw at it. The wire whisk is perfect for cakes, the dough hook will makes manual bread dough needing a thing of the past, while the flat beater will beat cream and eggs in moments.

KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer, Candy Apple Red | Was £499 | Now £299 from John Lewis Save £200: With a full metal build, the KitchenAid Artisan is built to last. It’s quiet, easy to clean, and has an original ‘planetary motion’ which results in fast and thorough mixing.

