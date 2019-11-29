Save £200 on this KitchenAid Artisan Mixer in the John Lewis Black Friday sale

Any baker worth their salt needs a mixer like this. Fast, quiet, and easy-to-clean, the KitchenAid Artisan is a bona-fide modern classic and will enhance the look of any kitchen it resides in. 

Of course, you’ll want to cook with it too. With a 4.8L stainless steel bowl and a variety of attachments, the KitchenAid artisan can handle anything a modern kitchen can throw at it. The wire whisk is perfect for cakes, the dough hook will makes manual bread dough needing a thing of the past, while the flat beater will beat cream and eggs in moments.

KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer, Candy Apple Red | Was £499 | Now £299 from John Lewis

Save £200: With a full metal build, the KitchenAid Artisan is built to last. It’s quiet, easy to clean, and has an original ‘planetary motion’ which results in fast and thorough mixing.

Want some more advice on which KitchenAid mixer is right for you? Head on over to our Best KitchenAid mixers 2019 guide.

