Save £110 on the Shark Cordless Vacuum at Amazon in pre Black Friday deal

We’ve all been guilty of letting our vacuum cleaners rust in the cupboard and overflow with dirt. But with Black Friday coming up, there really isn’t a better time than now to replace your old vacuum with a new one, like the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner IZ300UK.

Voted as one of the best vacuum cleaner manufacturers, Shark makes cleaning easy, stress-free and – dare we say it – stylish. The Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner IZ300UK is 28% off at Amazon today, saving you a whopping £110.

Cleaning equipment like vacuums are one of the top sellers in the Black Friday deals . The big name brands like Dyson, Shark and Vax go quickly so if you’re looking for a new high quality vacuum cleaner, head to Amazon to get your deal today.

Flexible, lightweight and cordless, the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner IZ300UK is sure to be a popular buy this Black Friday. A great piece of cleaning technology, this massive £110 price drop is a good reason to shop this deal early. View Deal

Why you should buy the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

The Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner IZ300UK is one of Shark’s best vacuums. Their devices only get better and this vacuum has 50% more suction power than its predecessor, the Shark IZ201UK. Easy to carry around and manoeuvre, the IZ300UK has up to 60 minutes run time and cleans many floor types, including carpets and hard floors. It bends to reach every angle and is easy to store and charge.

Its advanced technology is what really sets it apart from other vacuums. The DuoClean floorhead is enhanced with PowerFins and the Anti Hair Wrap feature removes hair from the brush-roll as you clean. The IZ300UK also includes 8” Crevice and Multi-Surface Tool and comes with a five-year guarantee upon registration with Shark.

Shop this deal at Amazon today to get a premium high quality vacuum at a fraction of its original price.