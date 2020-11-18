Save £100 on this Xiaomi electric scooter in the Halfords Black Friday sale!

With Black Friday fast approaching, there are already loads of deals to take advantage of – including this £100 price drop on a top electric scooter at Halfords.

The Xiaomi Mi 1S electric scooter has a range of 18.6 miles (30km) and a top speed of 15.5 mph. It also features a dual braking system with a disc brake at the back and regenerative braking at the front, where energy is harvested back into the battery to boost range.

Xiaomi Mi 1S: Save £100 at Halfords

The scooter rides on 8.5-inch pneumatic tyres for improved comfort and stability, and comes with an LED display showing speed, battery charge level, distance and ride mode. Speaking of which, there are three ride modes for the Xiaomi Mi 1S called Pedestrian, Standard and Sport.

There are front and rear lights and reflective strips to aid visibility, plus a rear brake light and even space for fitting a licence plate.

A Bluetooth connection means you can hook up your smartphone and manage software updates or change ride mode using the Mi Home app for iOS and Android.

There’s even a cruise control function, and the app shows the condition of the scooter’s battery to help avoid damage caused by overcharging and overheating. The app can also be used to lock the scooter, preventing it from working unless your smartphone is connected.

The scooter is priced at £399 at Halfords and comes with a two-year manufacturer warranty.

Xiaomi Mi 1S | Was £499 | Now £399 | Save £100 at Halfords

The Mi 1S electric scooter by Xiaomi has a range of up to 18.6 miles and a top speed of 15.5 mph. It also features a dual braking system, front and rear lights and reflective strips, plus Bluetooth for connecting to a smartphone and three riding modes.View Deal

Liked this?