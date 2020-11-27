Save on iPad Air and iPad Pro in John Lewis Black Friday deals!

Apple’s 2020 iPads are the best iPads ever made, but their newness means that great iPad Black Friday deals are hard to find. But we’ve found some at John Lewis, where you can get up to £57 off the iPad Pro as well as discounts on the 2020 iPad Air. Make sure you check the price before you place your order as the discounts only apply to certain colours.

The iPad Pro is the most powerful iPad you can buy, but the 2020 iPad Air is not far behind: in fact it has an even newer processor, the A14 Bionic, although the Pros have better specs in some key respects. These are all superb tablets, and whichever one you buy in this year's Black Friday deals won’t disappoint.

2020 Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 128GB | Was £969 | Now £912 | Save £57 at John Lewis

Apple’s biggest iPad Pro is a seriously powerful device with a large and gorgeous screen: its Liquid Retina display with ProMotion delivers silky-smooth video and superb Apple Pencil response, while the wide and ultra wide cameras are ideal for photography and video. This deal includes a year of Apple TV+ and a two-year warranty.View Deal

Apple iPad Air (2020), 128GB | Was £579 | Now £559 | Save £20 at John Lewis

The 2020 iPad Air is an iPad Pro in all but name: it may lack the ProMotion display for smoother video and Apple Pencil feedback, but it’s powered by a blisteringly quick A14 Bionic processor that’s more than capable of 4K video editing and intense gaming. John Lewis is offering £20 off and a two-year guarantee, and there’s a year of Apple TV+ included too. View Deal

2020 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch, 128GB | Was £769 | Now £739 | Save £30 at John Lewis

The most portable iPad Pro doesn’t skimp on power: with an A12Z Bionic chip, Liquid Retina ProMotion display, Face ID and and wide and ultra wide cameras it’s a superb all-rounder. There’s a year of free Apple TV+ thrown in, and because it’s John Lewis you’re getting a generous two-year guarantee instead of the standard one year.View Deal

In our iPad Air 2020 review we explained that Apple’s best consumer iPad was an iPad Pro in almost every respect: “it’s still the tablet to beat,” we said. The screen is superb, performance is blisteringly fast and it supports the second-generation Apple Pencil as well as Spatial Audio on headphones. The cameras aren’t as good as the ones in the iPad Pros, but we suspect you’re more likely to use your smartphone for photography.

If the iPad Air is so great, and it is, what’s better about the 2020 iPad Pro? Unlike the Air its display has ProMotion, which delivers more fluid scrolling, greater responsiveness and smoother motion. The Pros have four-speaker audio which delivers impressive sound from such thin devices; brighter, larger displays – especially in the 12.9-inch model; LiDAR scanning for 3D depth sensing; an ultra-wide camera; and Face ID. The Pros are available with much larger storage capacities too.

The iPad Air gets very close to the Pros in several key respects, and it has a newer processor too. But whichever model you decide to go for, you can be confident that you’re buying the fastest, most flexible and most powerful iPads that Apple has ever made.

