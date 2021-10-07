Save more than 60% on this Philips Hue Mini Starter Kit at Amazon

It's the cheapest this Philips Hue Mini Starter Kit has ever been!

Philips Hue
If you’re looking to kit out your home with smart lighting then the best system you can buy is and has always been Philips Hue. 

What can often put people off is how expensive it is to set it up for the first time because you’ll need to buy the Philips Hue Bridge and a couple of bulbs. Luckily, Philips Hue sell kits that include everything you need to get started. 

Philips Hue Starter Kits are usually included in some of the Best Black Friday deals, but why wait until then when you can pick up the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Mini Starter Kit with two B22 Bayonet Cap bulbs for just £49.99 right now on Amazon. That’s the cheapest this kit has ever been!

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Mini Starter Kit [B22 Bayonet Cap] | Was: £134.98 | Now: £49.99 | Saving: £84.99 at Amazon

This Philips Hue Starter Kit has just seen a massive price drop, there has never been a better time to buy! It'll provide you with everything you need to set up smart lights at home for the first time including two smart bulbs and the Philips Hue Bridge. View Deal

If these aren't the bulbs you're looking for then take a look at the best cheap Philips Hue deals out there right now for more.

Why you should buy a Philips Hue Starter Kit

Philips Hue lets you control your lights from your smartphone or using a voice assistant like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, and are the best smart bulbs you can buy right now.

You can switch colours according to what mood you're in, or what time of day it is. Set up the living room for the perfect movie night with dimmed red lighting or get stuck into a good book with a bright yellow. It's all adjustable on a detailed colour wheel or you can choose from tonnes of preset scenes in the Hue app.

Not will they make things easier when you're at home but they'll give you peace of mind when you're away as well. You can set schedules for them to turn on or off at different times of day to make it look like you're in and act as a burglar deterrent. What's more, is that they save energy in comparison to incandescent bulbs too.

Yasmine Crossland

Reviews Writer for T3, Yasmine, started writing reviews in 2019 and is always knee-deep in the latest tech products. She keeps a finger on the pulse when it comes to the most exciting and innovative tech and is happy to tell you exactly what she thinks about it too. In her free time, you'll catch her tending to her plants and planning her next big trip. 

