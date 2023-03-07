Samsung really wants you to know about the 2023 Samsung 8K OLED TV

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

At this year's CES, Samsung unveiled its very impressive smart TV lineup for 2023. If you weren't aware that the line-up included a brand new 8K Neo QLED TV, which is set to be one of the best TVs for 2023, Samsung is going to remind you about it a lot if you live in the UK.

According to SamMobile, Samsung is spending big on hyping up its flagship 8K OLED TV. There's already been a massive banner in London's Piccadilly Circus, and it's going to be followed by a huge billboard and promotional campaign.

So is it any good?

Does the Samsung 2023 8K Neo QLED TV live up to the hype?

We've already put together a guide to the full 2023 Samsung TV range, ranging from super-affordable LCD models to the range-topping 8K Neo QLEDs. There are three models there: the 700C, 800C and 900C. As you've probably guessed, the 900C is the top-end model.

The specification is impressive. The panel is 100/120Hz depending on where you live, and the TV features the most substantial sound system of the three models with Samsung's Object Tracking Sound Pro for more realistic audio. You'll ba able to get it in three sizes: 65, 75 and 85 inches.

The best 8K TVs are still relatively expensive compared to their 4K siblings, and there's still the issue of having enough 8K content to justify the price. If you're looking for something equally stunning but more affordable, we think the Samsung QN95C is likely to be the pick of the range: it's available in 55, 65, 75 and 85 inches with a super-bright Neo QLED and a significantly lower price tag than its 8K sibling.