Samsung monitor deal: Curved 34-inch LED display gets BIG £250 price cut

We know a good monitor when we see one here at T3.com, because we review and rate the best on the market, which is why this excellent Samsung curved LED monitor deal has well and truly peaked our interest. It's a great monitor and an even greater price discount.

The monitor itself is the Samsung C34J791 34-inch Curved LED Monitor, which is a Quad HD, 3,440 x 1,440p resolution panel with response time of 4ms and built-in speakers, while the discount is a very impressive £250.

You can check out the full details of the deal below:

Samsung C34J791 34-inch Curved LED Monitor | now £449 at Currys | (was £699) | £250 price cut Samsung make the best curved monitors in the world, which is why this large discount on its quality C34J791 LED curved monitor is so good. You get a premium, Quad HD resolution monitor with 4 ms response time, built in speakers, as well as HDMI, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt and USB Type-C ports. But, crucially, you get it for a huge £250 less than normal, with Currys discounting its price down from £699 to only £449. Free delivery is also available.View Deal

If you like the look of the Samsung C34J791 but would prefer a non-curved 4K monitor, though, or if you are a big PC gamer a dedicated gaming monitor, then be sure to also check out our authoritative best 4K monitors and best gaming monitors guides, which are stuffed full of top recommendations.