Buy the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier and get a brilliant pair of AKG Bluetooth headphones for free!

How's this for a change? A deal where the freebie is actually good! At the moment, if you buy the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier from Argos, they'll throw in a pair of excellent AKG Y50BT On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for free!

This deal ends on the 1st of July, so act fast to make sure you don't lose out.

The AKG Y50BT really are a solid pair of headphones, in fact, they're currently sitting atop our best bluetooth headphones guide

T3's famously difficult to please Duncan Bell said of them, "AKG's wireless headphone version of its celebrated Y50 was ahead of its time in terms of the reliability of its Bluetooth connection, and they really nailed the sound as well.

"They're quite bassy enough, but don't push the bottom end to the detriment of the mids and treble."

The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier, while getting on a bit now, is as equally celebrated, with our review saying, "The Samsung Gear S3 offers some clear improvements over the previous generation - most notably the amazing 3-4 day battery life. That really is class leading for an advanced smartwatch like this.

The excellent rotating bezel and Tizen OS have been carried over. Making this one of the best smartwatches you can buy."

Now, both of these products can be purchased for under £200, check out the deal below:

Get a free set of AKG headphones when you buy this Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smart Watch | £319.98 | now £199.99 | save £119.99

You can get these are two brilliant products for a excellent price today at Argos. The Gear S3 was a revolutionary device, while the (free) AKG Bluetooth headphones are reliable and sound great. As we've previously mentioned, this deal ends on the 1st of July, so there's not much time left.View Deal

