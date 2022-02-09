Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: watch the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 launch live stream here

It won't be long now until the Samsung Galaxy S22 is unveiled to the world, with the reveal itself taking place later today. Of course, the web is already ablaze with rumours and speculation about Samsung's latest smartphone, including what fancy new features and upgrades we could get.

Aside from this, we're expecting news on a new tablet from the South Korean maker – the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. Who knows, we might even get one or two surprises on top of that. Without a doubt though, the star of the show will be the Galaxy S22. 

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event is scheduled to begin at 10AM ET / 7AM PT / 3PM GMT on February 9th, 2022. The presentation will be livestreamed across both YouTube and the Samsung website. We'll also be hosting the presentation right here at T3, so you don't need to go anywhere. 

In the meantime, check out the official Samsung Galaxy Unpacked trailer below: 

What to expect from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will naturally be the star of the show, however, we're expecting the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to make an appearance as well. Across all three smartphones, the biggest upgrade is expected in the camera department with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 rumoured to be powering the system. Meanwhile, the screen will be a 120Hz AMOLED with HDR10+.

Pre-orders will likely go live shortly after the event with pricing rumoured to be slightly higher than previous models. Something around the $899 / £660 approx. / AU$1,245 approx. for the standard model and $1,099 / £805 approx. / AU$1,525 approx. for the Plus. We'll just have to wait and see if this comes true.

As mentioned, the other big product being shown off is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, an upgrade on the firm's flagship tablets. A number of leaks point to an 11-inch 1600 x 2560 LCD screen with again the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset as the S22. Similarly, both cameras will receive an upgrade while both a Plus and Ultra model will be put up for sale too. Oh, and best of all, we're expecting a musical appearance from South Korean boy band BTS. 

To find out more about the new Samsung device, head on over to T3's official Samsung Galaxy S22 hub

