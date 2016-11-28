Samsung Galaxy S8 memory info leaks and it’s mighty

Despite being a while yet until Samsung unveils its new flagship in the Galaxy S8, the rumour mill is already churning out leaks. Now memory appears to have slipped out.

According to sources on Weibo in China we can expect the Samsung Galaxy S8 to come with 256GB of storage and 6GB of RAM as standard.

While there are already phones available that can stretch to that it’s rare to see that as an entry level spec. This is also a big jump up from the Samsung Galaxy S7 which started with 32GB of storage.

That hefty 6GB of RAM should be running alongside a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor or an Exynos 9 Series CPU - both likely to offer more than enough power while staying efficient for battery performance.

Another new feature that’s been leaking is the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. This will allegedly be able to detect a finger type though glass. That should mean the traditional home button can be ditched in favour of a single piece of glass on the phone’s front, while keeping fingerprint security. It should also mean a screen that’s near bezel-free.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to be revealed on the company’s usual yearly schedule at Mobile World Congress in February 2017.

Samsung Galaxy S8: everything we think we know