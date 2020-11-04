Samsung Galaxy S21 hands easy win to Apple's iPhone 12 after Note 20 fiasco

Samsung's Galaxy S21 is next up on the company's release schedule, possibly bucking the trend of a spring launch and debuting as early as January.

Fans could be in for a big disappointment from what we've been hearing so far about the smartphone, with reports of barely upgraded specs, and a merger with the Note series so that Samsung can shift to its foldable series as the new flagship.

The latest rumor could be the final nail in the coffin, with news that the Galaxy S21 will sport the same plastic chassis as the Galaxy Note 20, which didn't go down well at all.

Empty list

I urge everyone not to buy plastic S and Note phones. Whether it is now or in the future, if you do, Samsung will continue to produce plastic phones.November 3, 2020

Samsung tipser Ice Universe has taken to Twitter to once again advise anyone waiting on the next year's flagships to abandon that plan and pick up a Galaxy S20 Ultra or Note 20 Ultra instead; sticking to this year's flagship seems to be the wisest choice for Samsung phones who aren't interested in foldables.

It seems that Samsung is set to utilise a plastic body for the smartphone based on the comment, as well as tweet from fellow leaker Chun, who said it's more than likely just last month.

The chances of a Glasstic S21 are getting higher than ever beforeOctober 5, 2020

The standard Note 20 is kitted out with 'glasstic' – a glass-like plastic – which riled up customers who were forking out $1,000 in the US for the 128GB 5G model at minimum.

With everything we've heard so far, it does seem that Samsung's focus is on moving to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 follow-up for its premium flagship, rather than offering a top tier device in its S or Note series next year.

Of course, this is all unconfirmed, but with noted leakers steering fans away from the Galaxy S21 and Note 21, it's worth keeping that advice in mind.