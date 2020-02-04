Samsung Galaxy S20 price revealed; will come with FREE Galaxy Buds+

The Samsung Galaxy S20 launch is currently galloping towards us at breakneck speed, with the South Korean maker's new range of phones set for a dramatic unveiling at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on February 11, 2020.

And, with the handset's official marketing images leaked, as well as plenty of information regarding its specs, camera system and features, there isn't much we still don't know about the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra.

One thing we don't know though, officially at least, is just how much the S20 phones will cost. Well, that could of just changed, with notable leakster Max Weinbach dropping the UK prices that, he states, are "likely more accurate than earlier" predictions and "seem most accurate".

I got more UK prices, likely more accurate than earlier:S20 4G: £799S20 5G: £874S20+ 4G: £999S20+ 5G: £1074S20 Ultra 5G: £1149These seem most accurate, but once again, they can always change. This source has proved a bit more accurate than others.February 2, 2020

So, if Max's prices are to be believed, and he has pretty strong track record in calling these things, then it looks like the minimum you're going to spend on the S20 is £799, which will likely mean a base spec of 128GB of internal storage space.

From there we see that 5G functionality comes with a further £75 premium over the 4G model, with the 5G S20 ringing in at £874. The larger S20+ and S20+ 5G phones see prices jump by a straight £200 to £999 and £1074, with the top-of-the-range S20 Ultra 5G flagship demanding £1,149. Interestingly, Max's prices seem to indicate that there is no 4G version of the S20 Ultra.

Here at T3 we think these prices sound accurate and, almost with a shrug, unspectacular. The phones seem neither keenly priced or overpriced, but very firmly at a par for the course cost. For those who have been waiting to upgrade to a device from the S20 range, then this is good if not great news. It also tells us at T3 that we can expect some affordable with SIM plans on this range shortly after launch, too.

We will likely have to wait until near the end of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked for the official UK, US, and European pricing.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 range of phones, including the S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra. (Image credit: WinFuture)

In addition to the S20 pricing, we can now also add to what we know about the S20 range that, in Europe, all three S20 phones will come with a free pair of Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds.

The Galaxy Buds+ will come with pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S20 phones. The Buds+ are a new model of Samsung's Galaxy Buds and have a price of €170 when bought separately.

From our perspective here at T3, this seems to be a decent pre-order bonus, however here's hoping the Buds+ really knock it out of the park, as in our original Samsung Galaxy Buds review we said that they didn't deliver "a much better audio experience than the wired headphones that were bundled with your smartphone."

Naturally, T3 will be reporting live during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020, so be sure to check back in to the site then for the full Galaxy S20 picture.

Disney Plus UK: Disney+ price, release date, app info and top shows

Via: gsmarena