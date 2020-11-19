Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G deal bags phone FREE with affordable O2 SIM plan

Here at T3 we're on point right now digging out the very best Black Friday deals available, like this super offer on the brand new Android phone hotness that is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is 5G-enabled, allowing you tap into lighting fast 5G network data speeds, and delivers a flagship-level mobile phone experience. And this deal from T3 favourite retailer Mobile Phones Direct puts that device in your hand for free with an quality, affordable SIM plan.

You can check out the full details of the deal below:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G | O2 | Upfront cost: £0.00 | 45GB data | Unlimited calls & texts | 24 months | £30 p/m

Mobile Phones Direct drop a superb Black Friday deal here on the brand new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. You get the phone for free upfront, and then it is partnered with a 24-month SIM pan from O2 that delivers a large 45GB of data to use each month, as well as unlimited minutes and calls. The monthly cost is just £30. Delivery is also free.View Deal

In our Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G review we gave it a maximum score of 5 stars and said that "whether you're new to Samsung, or upgrading form an older handset, this is the device for you."

Which is why we rate this deal so much – it places that 5-stay phone in your hand for nothing and also doesn't wallet gouge you each month for the SIM plan either.

Want to see how this deal stacks up against the rest of the market? Then check out today's best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G prices below, both on contract and SIM free.